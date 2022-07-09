Best laptops under R10,000 in South Africa

While R10,000 won’t get you a laptop with a dedicated graphics card, it can get you a notebook powerful enough for everyday use.

Gamers who want to run most games above 60 frames per second would fare better opting for a desktop PC or a gaming laptop with a dedicated graphics card.

The integrated graphics of the machines listed in this article will only cut it for much less resource-intensive games.

We compared the laptops offered by PC hardware shops like Wootware, Takealot, Dreamware Tech, Everyshop, Titan Ice, and Evetech.

Lenovo’s V15 and IdeaPad 3 were both priced at R8,999 and offer roughly the same specifications, with their processors being the key difference.

The V15 has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, putting it a step above the IdeaPad’s Ryzen 5 3500U.

Other than that, both laptops feature 8 GB DDR4 RAM, integrated Radeon Vega graphics, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch 1920×1080p display running at 60Hz.

For R9,788, you can get an Asus Vivobook 14 that runs on the same processor and integrated graphics as Lenovo’s V15, but it has a smaller 14-inch screen.

Users who want a different experience from Windows and Apple devices can opt for the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 for R9,899.

Chromebooks are optimised for Google applications like Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs but also support Android applications via Google Play Store.

The major drawback of the listed Chromebook is that it only ships with 32 GB of storage and heavily relies on an Internet connection.

However, it has the added benefit of a 14-inch full HD touchscreen display and a battery that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge.

If you are looking for an excellent all-in-one package, Huawei’s MateBook D15 bundle comes with a Bluetooth mouse, an extra 1 TB external backup drive, and a bag for R9,999.

Compared to the Chromebook, the MateBook sports a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen.

Huawei’s offering also has a more powerful Intel Core 13-10110U processor, more storage, and DDR4 RAM compared to the Chromebook’s DDR3 memory.

If you prefer Intel processors over AMD, HP’s 15-DW3027NI comes with an Intel Core 15-1135G7 and Iris Xe integrated graphics.

While the HP has an additional hard drive with 1 TB of storage, you’ll have to compromise with a smaller 256 GB SSD for the operating system.

Lenovo 82KD005ESA V15 G2 ALC (Wootware) — R8,999

Lenovo 82KD005ESA V15 G2 ALC Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Memory 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Graphics AMD Radeon Vega Graphics Storage 512 GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI1.4b

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Takealot) — R8,999

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Processor Ryzen 5 3500U Memory 8GB DDR4 Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 8 Storage 512 GB M.2 SSD Display 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz Ports 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Type A, 1 x HDMI

Asus 38512B1R ExpertBook L1 (Titan Ice) — R9,699

Asus 38512B1R ExpertBook L1 Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 Memory 8 GB DDR4 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4

Asus M413UA-58512B0T Vivobook 14 (Wootware) — R9,788

Asus M413UA-58512B0T Vivobook 14 Processor AMD Ryzen 5500U Memory 8 GB DDR4 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Display 14-inch 1920 x 1080p @60 Hz Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (Dreamware Tech) — R9,899

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 Processor Intel Core m3-8100Y Memory 8 GB DDR3 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 615 Storage 32 GB Embedded Multimedia Card Display 14-inch 1920 x 1080p touch screen Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

Huawei MateBook D15 (Everyshop) — R9,999

Huawei MateBook D15 Processor Intel Core i3-10110U Memory 8 GB DDR4 Graphics Intel UHD 620 Graphics Storage 256 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI

HP 15-DW3027NI (Evetech) — R9,999