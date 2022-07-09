Best laptops under R10,000 in South Africa

While R10,000 won’t get you a laptop with a dedicated graphics card, it can get you a notebook powerful enough for everyday use.
Gamers who want to run most games above 60 frames per second would fare better opting for a desktop PC or a gaming laptop with a dedicated graphics card.
The integrated graphics of the machines listed in this article will only cut it for much less resource-intensive games.
We compared the laptops offered by PC hardware shops like Wootware, Takealot, Dreamware Tech, Everyshop, Titan Ice, and Evetech.
Lenovo’s V15 and IdeaPad 3 were both priced at R8,999 and offer roughly the same specifications, with their processors being the key difference.
The V15 has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, putting it a step above the IdeaPad’s Ryzen 5 3500U.
Other than that, both laptops feature 8 GB DDR4 RAM, integrated Radeon Vega graphics, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch 1920×1080p display running at 60Hz.
For R9,788, you can get an Asus Vivobook 14 that runs on the same processor and integrated graphics as Lenovo’s V15, but it has a smaller 14-inch screen.
Users who want a different experience from Windows and Apple devices can opt for the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 for R9,899.
Chromebooks are optimised for Google applications like Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs but also support Android applications via Google Play Store.
The major drawback of the listed Chromebook is that it only ships with 32 GB of storage and heavily relies on an Internet connection.
However, it has the added benefit of a 14-inch full HD touchscreen display and a battery that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge.
If you are looking for an excellent all-in-one package, Huawei’s MateBook D15 bundle comes with a Bluetooth mouse, an extra 1 TB external backup drive, and a bag for R9,999.
Compared to the Chromebook, the MateBook sports a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen.
Huawei’s offering also has a more powerful Intel Core 13-10110U processor, more storage, and DDR4 RAM compared to the Chromebook’s DDR3 memory.
If you prefer Intel processors over AMD, HP’s 15-DW3027NI comes with an Intel Core 15-1135G7 and Iris Xe integrated graphics.
While the HP has an additional hard drive with 1 TB of storage, you’ll have to compromise with a smaller 256 GB SSD for the operating system.
Lenovo 82KD005ESA V15 G2 ALC (Wootware) — R8,999
|Lenovo 82KD005ESA V15 G2 ALC
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|Memory
|8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega Graphics
|Storage
|512 GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI1.4b
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Takealot) — R8,999
|Lenovo IdeaPad 3
|Processor
|Ryzen 5 3500U
|Memory
|8GB DDR4
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 8
|Storage
|512 GB M.2 SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz
|Ports
|1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Type A, 1 x HDMI
Asus 38512B1R ExpertBook L1 (Titan Ice) — R9,699
|Asus 38512B1R ExpertBook L1
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-1115G4
|Memory
|8 GB DDR4
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|512 GB NVMe SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4
Asus M413UA-58512B0T Vivobook 14 (Wootware) — R9,788
|Asus M413UA-58512B0T Vivobook 14
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5500U
|Memory
|8 GB DDR4
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|Storage
|512 GB NVMe SSD
|Display
|14-inch 1920 x 1080p @60 Hz
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4
Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (Dreamware Tech) — R9,899
|Asus Chromebook Flip C433
|Processor
|Intel Core m3-8100Y
|Memory
|8 GB DDR3
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 615
|Storage
|32 GB Embedded Multimedia Card
|Display
|14-inch 1920 x 1080p touch screen
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
Huawei MateBook D15 (Everyshop) — R9,999
|Huawei MateBook D15
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-10110U
|Memory
|8 GB DDR4
|Graphics
|Intel UHD 620 Graphics
|Storage
|256 GB SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI
HP 15-DW3027NI (Evetech) — R9,999
|HP 15-DW3027NI
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1135G7
|Memory
|8 GB DDR4 RAM
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|256 GB NVMe SSD + 1 TB HDD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.