MacBook Air M2 prices in South Africa revealed

iStore has announced that Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is available to order through its website, starting from R23,999. Digicape’s order page is also live.

According to iStore, the laptop is currently only available to order online, and it has made two configurations of the new MacBook Air available.

For R23,999, Apple fans can get a MacBook Air with the new M2 chip, an 8-core graphics processing unit (GPU), and 256GB of storage.

The more expensive option, which features the same chip, a 10-core GPU, and 512GB of storage, is available for R29,999.

According to Apple, including its M2 chip in the new MacBook Air means it is up to 40% faster than the previous generation.

Apple’s latest rendition of the MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p camera, and MagSafe charging.

It is also available in four colour finishes — silver, space grey, starlight and midnight.

The latest MacBook Air underwent a significant redesign, with Apple dropping the tapered shape of older versions in favour of a flatter design similar to that of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros launched in late 2021.

iStore said it would start taking online orders for the M2 MacBook Air on Wednesday, 20 July 2022, from 08:00.

The table below provides a breakdown of the pricing of the two MacBook Air models available in South Africa.

2022 MacBook Air prices in South Africa Specification Price 8-core M2, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD R23,999 8-core M2, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD R29,999

