Monster RTX 4090 Ti specs leaked

Nvidia is planning to launch a monstrous top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 40 graphics card later this year.

That is according to trusted hardware leaker @kopite7kimi, who has dubbed the flagship next-generation card “The Beast”.

If Nvidia sticks to its current naming scheme, this model is expected to be the RTX 4090 Ti.

Based on the leaker’s info, the new card will boast 18,176 CUDA cores and a typical board power (TBP) of 800W.

The latter will mean buyers will require a sizeable power supply just to run their graphics card and should expect their system to contribute a significant part of their electricity bill if they plan to often run at peak performance.

The card will also reportedly offer 48GB of GDDR6X VRAM on a 384-bit bus, delivering 26 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s).

For comparison, the current top-end card, the RTX 3090 Ti, boasts 10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB of VRAM and a TBP of 450W.

Tom’s Hardware estimates that even if Nvidia kept the clock speeds of the two cards relatively consistent, the RTX 4090 Ti could boast 70% more computational power than the RTX 3090 Ti.

The table below compares the specifications of the RTX 40 series cards expected to launch this year, based on current leaked information.

RTX 40 series Card GPU FP32 CUDA cores Memory specifications TBP GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-275 7,168 10GB 160-bit 18GT/s GDDR5 300W GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300 10,240 16GB 256-bit 18GT/s GDDR6? 420W GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 16,384 24GB 384-bit 21GT/s GDDR6X 450W GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-450 18,176 48GB 384-bit 26GT/s GDDR6X 800W

Several reports suggest that Nvidia has pushed back the launch of the RTX 40 series in the wake of the crypto winter.

The downturn in cryptocurrency prices has led to miners selling off graphics cards, flooding the market with RTX 30 series GPUs going for well below Nvidia’s manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRPs).

Nvidia is also expected to sit with an excess supply of RTX 40 cards because it placed its order for wafers (slices of semiconductors) with foundry TSMC based on demand before the cryptocurrency decline.

That could mean excellent news for gamers, who should be able to get cards priced closely to their suggested retail prices at launch.

The same was not the case with the arrival of the RTX 30, which came amid the chip shortage and saw miners and scalpers scoop up plenty of the stock, driving up prices.

Nvidia is expected to announce the RTX 40 series in the next few months, with shipping of the first cards starting in October.

Now read: Intel kills Arc Alchemist A780 graphics card rumours