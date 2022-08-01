AMD Ryzen 7000 chip smashes top-end Intel Core i9 in early benchmark

An early benchmark of an engineering sample of one of AMD’s upcoming mid-range Zen 4 chips shows it boasting greater single-core performance than Intel’s top-end Core i9 processor.

Spotted by Twitter user @TUM_APISAK and reported by Tom’s Hardware, the UserBenchmark, the tested engineering sample carried the designation “100-000000593-20_Y”.

Its listing of six cores and 12 threads suggests the chip should be the Ryzen 5 7600X, a mid-range option that will succeed the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Impressively, it boasted a base clock of 4.4GHz and a turbo clock hitting 4.95GHz.

With a single-core UserBenchmark score of 243, it bested the 200 managed by the Core i9-12900K by roughly 22%.

It was also substantially faster in single-core speed than Intel’s mid-range Core i5-12600K chip, which posted a score of 191.

The two Intel processors dominated in multi-core performance, however.

The Core i9 posted almost double the multi-score score of AMD’s chip, which was expected given that Intel’s processor boasts ten more cores and 12 more threads.

However, the Core i5 scored 27% more in multi-core workloads than the Ryzen 5 7600X.

Although Intel’s chip has ten cores, only six are performance-focused, while the rest are for efficiency.

Its retail price is also similar to the Ryzen 5 5600X, which the new AMD chip is expected to supersede.

The table below summarises the various chips’ single-core and multi-core UserBenchmark scores.