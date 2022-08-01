Nvidia 4070 Ti specs leaked — blows 3090 Ti out of the water

Trusted PC hardware leaker kopite7kimi has revealed Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti specifications.

The 4070 Ti is expected to ship with 12GB GDDR6X VRAM with memory bandwidth of 12Gbps on a 192-bit bus.

Wccftech reported that considering the 4070 Ti will use the TSMC 4N process, the card’s clock speeds should range between 2GHz and 3GHz.

The card will ship with 48MB of L2 cache and up to 160 render output units, the report stated.

Compared to the RTX 3070 Ti, the 4070 Ti has a 25% increase in core count and 12 times more cache.

Those planning to upgrade to a 4070 Ti should ensure they have a big enough power supply, as the card reportedly has a maximum board power of 400W.

According to Wccftech, if these specifications are accurate, the 4070 Ti’s performance will easily match Nvidia’s current top-of-the-line RTX 3090 Ti.

As this is an RTX card, consumers can also expect features like Ansel, Broadcast, DLSS, Reflex, Resizable-BAR, G-Sync, Freestyle, Highlights, and Shadowplay.

Nvidia is expected to announce the RTX 40 series in the coming months and could ship the first cards by September.

The table below compares the specifications of the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards based on the leaked information.

RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti GPUs Card GPU FP32 CUDA cores Memory specifications TBP GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-300 ~7,040 10GB 160-bit 18GT/s GDDR5 300W GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400? ~7,680 12GB 160-bit 21GT/s GDDR6 400W

