Data recovery company “transplants” Apple M1 and M2 chips

DriveSavers engineers have transplanted Apple M1, M2, and T2 chips from damaged Apple logic boards to functional boards.

The California-based company said it “may be the first in the world” to successfully transplant these chips from severely damaged Apple logic boards to access the data.

The company’s engineers specialise in advanced micro soldering techniques that let them recover data from embedded flash memory devices.

Apple devices using M1, M2, and T2 chips “employ high-security protocols in which specific components need to remain connected to each other via the logic board for data to be accessible.”

“There are thousands of surface-mounted micro-components on a logic board, and Apple has done their best to obfuscate what is necessary to gain access to the encrypted data,” DriveSavers said.

The engineers said microscopic damage could render data stored on connected flash memory unrecoverable if these microchips are mishandled.

However, DriveSavers said its engineers “have determined the optimal techniques for safe and effective data recovery” to minimise the risk of data loss.

Apple switched to using its in-house M1 chip in its laptops in November 2020, after 15 years of favouring Intel processors.

The Cupertino-based tech giant removed the last remnants of Intel components from its devices when it launched the latest M2 MacBooks earlier this year.

Now read: Apple could delay iPad software update to improve new multitasking features