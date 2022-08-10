AMD Ryzen 7000 price details leaked

Well-known PC hardware news site VideoCardz has obtained details on the pricing and packaging of AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 series chips.
The publication received the information from a source who shared part of a slideshow of a recent presentation that included a render of the top-end Ryzen 9 chips’ packaging.
According to the source, the higher-end Ryzen 7 7800X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X will launch with slightly more expensive price tags than their Ryzen 5000 series predecessors.
That means customers should expect to pay more than the following amounts for these chips:
- Ryzen 7 7800X — $449
- Ryzen 7 7900X — $549
- Ryzen 9 7950X — $799
The render of the packaging for the Ryzen 9 chips is shown below.
Moving down the line-up, the Ryzen 7 7700X will launch at the same manufacturer’s recommended selling price (MSRP) as the Ryzen 5700X — $299 (R4,961).
In South Africa, the latter currently goes for R5,399 from Titan Ice and R5,299 from Wootware.
Pricing for the entry-level Ryzen 5 7600X was not shared.
VideoCardz also advised readers to take the pricing with a pinch of salt as the Ryzen 7 7800X details had not been confirmed by any previous reports.
AMD CEO Lisa Su recently confirmed the company planned to launch the Zen 4-based chips in the US Fall season, which starts on 5 September and ends on 24 November 2022.
According to VideoCardz’s source, AMD will launch the Ryzen 7000 series on 15 September 2022. Well-known hardware YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead also previously shared a September launch date.
The company is expected to provide the first official details around the chips’ performance during a public presentation on 29 August 2022.
The table below shows the expected specifications and pricing of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series based on current leaks.
|AMD Ryzen 7000 series leaked details
|Processor
|Cores/Threads
|Base/Boost Clock speed
|L2 Cache
|L3 cache
|MSRP
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|6/12
|4.7/5.3GHz
|6MB
|32MB
|TBC
|Ryzen 7 7700X
|8/16
|4.5/5.4GHz
|8MB
|32MB
|$299
|Ryzen 7 7800X
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|$449+
|Ryzen 9 7900X
|12/24
|4.7/5.6GHz
|12
|64MB
|$549+
|Ryzen 9 7950X
|16/32
|4.5/5.7GHz
|16
|64MB
|$799+
