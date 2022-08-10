AMD Ryzen 7000 price details leaked

Well-known PC hardware news site VideoCardz has obtained details on the pricing and packaging of AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 series chips.

The publication received the information from a source who shared part of a slideshow of a recent presentation that included a render of the top-end Ryzen 9 chips’ packaging.

According to the source, the higher-end Ryzen 7 7800X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X will launch with slightly more expensive price tags than their Ryzen 5000 series predecessors.

That means customers should expect to pay more than the following amounts for these chips:

Ryzen 7 7800X — $449

Ryzen 7 7900X — $549

Ryzen 9 7950X — $799

The render of the packaging for the Ryzen 9 chips is shown below.

Moving down the line-up, the Ryzen 7 7700X will launch at the same manufacturer’s recommended selling price (MSRP) as the Ryzen 5700X — $299 (R4,961).

In South Africa, the latter currently goes for R5,399 from Titan Ice and R5,299 from Wootware.

Pricing for the entry-level Ryzen 5 7600X was not shared.

VideoCardz also advised readers to take the pricing with a pinch of salt as the Ryzen 7 7800X details had not been confirmed by any previous reports.

AMD CEO Lisa Su recently confirmed the company planned to launch the Zen 4-based chips in the US Fall season, which starts on 5 September and ends on 24 November 2022.

According to VideoCardz’s source, AMD will launch the Ryzen 7000 series on 15 September 2022. Well-known hardware YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead also previously shared a September launch date.

The company is expected to provide the first official details around the chips’ performance during a public presentation on 29 August 2022.

The table below shows the expected specifications and pricing of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series based on current leaks.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series leaked details Processor Cores/Threads Base/Boost Clock speed L2 Cache L3 cache MSRP Ryzen 5 7600X 6/12 4.7/5.3GHz 6MB 32MB TBC Ryzen 7 7700X 8/16 4.5/5.4GHz 8MB 32MB $299 Ryzen 7 7800X TBC TBC TBC TBC $449+ Ryzen 9 7900X 12/24 4.7/5.6GHz 12 64MB $549+ Ryzen 9 7950X 16/32 4.5/5.7GHz 16 64MB $799+

