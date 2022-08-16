Why bargain RTX 3080 cards could be hitting stores soon

Nvidia has restarted manufacturing its RTX 3080 12GB graphics card after reportedly dropping the GPU from its production line about two months ago.

That is according to hardware leaker @Zed_Wang, who claimed the company had an oversupply of the GA102 die used for the card.

The company quietly launched a 12GB version of its RTX 3080 earlier this year at the request of its board partners.

That came after uniquely defective GA102 dies were discovered that manufacturers could not use for their RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090 cards but where all 12 memory controllers worked.

The RTX 3080 12GB features the same 384-bit-wide bus and memory throughput of 912GBps as the RTX 3080 Ti.

While it has 1,280 fewer CUDA cores than the RTX 3080 Ti, its clock speeds are higher.

That has allowed it to outperform the Ti card in benchmarks, despite being substantially cheaper.

Tom’s Hardware speculated that if Wang’s claims turned out to be accurate, it could spell great news for those in the market for a new graphics card.

Nvidia could cut the price of the RTX 3080 10GB model aggressively, with the 12GB version becoming more widely available.

“This strategy should allow Nvidia to sell more cards and make higher profits simultaneously,” the publication explained.

But it also reckons the 12GB model would sell at its lowest price since launching in January.

At the time of publication, Wootware was selling RTX 3080 10GB cards from R14,499 and the RTX 3080 12GB from R15,499.

