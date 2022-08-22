While it posts underwhelming performance in most modern games, Intel’s entry-level Arc graphics card has no problem running the original Crysis.

That is according to a recent short test video from PCGH Benchmarks and Analysis, which put a Gunner Arc A380 through its paces in the Crysis snow level.

Playing at 1080p resolution with graphics settings maxed out, the tester achieved a consistent frame rate of over 60 frames per second.

Some critics in the video’s comments have asked that the tester show results during action sequences, which tend to put more strain on a GPU.

One should bear in mind that the Crysis is now almost 15 years old, having first released back in November 2007.

At the time, the graphic fidelity of Crysis was regarded as groundbreaking, with many high-end systems struggling to run the game smoothly.

This led to the enduring “But can it run Crysis?” trope when measuring the performance of any graphics card or gaming system.

The Intel Arc 380 was launched in China in June 2022, making it the company’s first dedicated graphics card to go to market in more than two decades.

According to several reviewers — including Gamers Nexus — the Arc 380 offers relatively poor performance compared to the entry-level cards available from the incumbents.

It only barely exceeds Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, a card first released in 2016, while it falls short of the GeForce GTX 1650 and AMD’s RX 6400, the current top budget options.

However, the A380 slightly undercuts both those cards in terms of pricing, with recent listings on Newegg carrying a price tag of $139.99 (R2,389, excl. taxes).

That is slightly cheaper than the GTX 1650’s $149 or the $159 for the RX 6400, making it a decent contender for those with highly restrictive budgets and casual gaming needs.

