Apple expands DIY repair programme to M1 MacBooks

Apple has announced that M1 Macbook Air and Pro owners can fix their laptops through the company’s Self Service Repair (SSR) programme.

Its SSR programme for iPhone was launched earlier this year, with iPhone owners being able to get repair manuals and tools through Apple’s SSR Store. It said the parts and tools required to fix M1 MacBooks go on sale today, 23 August 2022.

The programme offers over a dozen different repair types — including display, the top case with battery, and trackpad — for each laptop model, with more to come.

Before starting the self-repair, Apple offers repair manuals for customers to review.

They can then buy the necessary parts and tools from the Apple SSR Store.

“Every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability,” Apple said.

“Customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, and in many cases receive credit of their purchase by doing so.”

Additionally, Apple says its tools are specifically designed to provide the best repairs for its products while withstanding “the rigours of high-volume, professional repair operations”.

The Cupertino-based tech company also allows customers to rent repair kits for $49 (R834).

“Customers will have access to the tool kit for one week and it will be shipped free of charge,” Apple said.