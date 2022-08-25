AMD Ryzen 7 7700X benchmark leak shows promising performance

A leaked AMD Ryzen 7 7700X benchmark shows increased single and multi-threaded performance in Cinebench R20 compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X.

The benchmark comes from BilliBilli content creator Extreme Player.

In Cinebench R20, the chip scored 773 points for single-core performance and 7,701 for multi-core.

Compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X’s single-core score of 620 points and multi-core score of 6,100 points, the Ryzen 7 7700X has approximately 25% faster single and multi-threaded performance, Wccftech reported.

The report said the Ryzen 7 7700X benchmarked in the video seemed to be an engineering sample. Therefore, the results should be taken with a grain of salt.

The chip ran on a 4.5GHz base clock, but it is unknown if the maximum boost frequency reached 5.4GHz, as stated in the production model’s specifications.

Regarding the chip’s other specifications, it has eight cores and 16 threads, with a 105W power draw.

Leaked pricing details put the 7700X at the manufacturer’s recommended selling price of $299 (R5,039.07, excl. taxes).

At the start of August, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed the company’s latest generation of chips would launch before October.

Recent information from Wccftech narrowed down the full line-up announcement to 29 August, with the launch set to go live on 15 September.

