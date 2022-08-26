Corsair unveils 45-inch bendable OLED gaming monitor

PC peripheral maker Corsair has unveiled a 45-inch ultra-wide bendable gaming monitor that allows users to adjust the curvature according to their preference.

The Xeneon Flex boasts a 45-inch LG OLED panel with a resolution of 3,440×1,440, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz refresh rate, a great combination of features for serious gamers.

It also packs a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and covers 99% of DCI-P3 colour space, making it well-suited for content consumption and creation.

Retractable handles on either side of the monitor allow the user to bring the screen’s far edges forward or push them back.

Users can adjust the curve to any point from flat to 800R, while the screen can also be tilted upward or downward.

Height adjustment is not available, but Corsair contends that its testing showed the monitor’s set height and size provided a comfortable viewing angle for most users.

The monitor also features an extensive array of ports for connecting peripherals and input sources.

For easy access, the front gets two USB-A 3.2 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the rear, the port selection beats many modern laptops on the market right now, with two more USB-A 3.2 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB-C ports.

The Xeneon Flex is slated for launch in the last quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

Corsair has yet to confirm the monitor’s pricing, but the company told Linus Tech Tips it would sell for less than $2,500 (R42,000, excl. taxes).

The announcement of the Xeneon Flex comes after LG Display vice president Kang Won-seok said the company would roll out OLED panels with adjustable curvatures specifically aimed at gamers.

In addition, LG is planning to launch its smallest-ever consumer OLED panels — measuring just 20 inches — by the end of the year.

The company also announced its first curved 45-inch OLED monitor under the UltraGear brand at IFA Berlin on Thursday. It features identical specifications to Corsair’s Xeneon Flex but is not bendable.

Now read: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X benchmark leak shows promising performance