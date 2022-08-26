Reunert purchase of electronics manufacturer meets no resistance

Reunert’s acquisition of Etion Create has received unconditional Competition Commission approval.

“The Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the proposed transaction,” the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

Reunert Applied Electronics, a subsidiary of Reunert Group, announced its R168-million acquisition offer on 20 May 2022.

“The company wishes to expand its applied electronics segment,” Reunert stated.

“[It] believes that the augmentation of its existing assets with the strategic positioning, value proposition and original design manufacturing skills of Etion Create will accelerate these ambitions.”

Etion Create’s net asset value on 30 September 2021 was R159.4 million, and the six-month profits on that date were R15.7 million.

Reunert said the purchase price would change based on net debt, net working capital adjustments, and interest accrued between 1 April 2022 and the deal’s closing date.

The Competition Commission described Reunert as a company that operates in South Africa’s applied electronics, electrical engineering, and ICT sectors.

Etion Create is active in the electronic manufacturing services space, acting as an original equipment manufacturer and an own design manufacturer.

It designs, manufactures, and supports various electronic printed circuit boards and sub-systems on behalf of its clients and owns intellectual property on some of the designs.

Create’s clients operate in the defence, aerospace, information security, mining, and industrial sectors.

“The Commission found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets,” the Competition Commission stated.

“The Commission further found that the proposed transaction does not raise any substantial public interest concerns.”