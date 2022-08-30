AMD launches Ryzen 7000 chips — Specifications and performance claims

AMD unveiled its highly-anticipated Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors on Monday, 29 August 2022.

The company said the launch ushered in the “next era of high performance for gamers, enthusiasts, and content creators” with “dominant” performance and “leadership” energy efficiency.

The chips are based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture and are the first x86 desktop CPUs to be built using TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process.

Compared to its predecessor, the top-of-the-line 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor boasts a single-core performance improvement of up to 29%, up to 15% faster gaming performance in select titles, and up to 27% better performance-per-watt.

For content creators, it also packs up to 45% more compute power in POV Ray.

When pitted against Intel’s Core i9-12900K, AMD claims up to 57% better content creation performance in V-Ray Render.

At the entry-level, AMD said the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor offered an average of 5% faster gaming performance than the same Intel chip.

AMD said the entire range delivered a double-digit instructions-per-cycle (IPC) performance boost.

The chips also feature AMD’s new EXPO technology, allowing for advanced DDR5 memory overclocking that could boost gaming performance.

While AMD’s claims of performance improvements over Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake processors appear impressive, it is important to note that Intel is set to announce its next generation in less than a month.

According to a recent leak, Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips will be unveiled in late September and roll out mid-October.

It remains to be seen how AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series chips will stack up against Raptor Lake, particularly given that the top-end Core i9-13900 will allegedly boast a boost clock speed of 5.85GHz.

The Ryzen 7000 desktop processors will be available globally from online and physical retailers from 27 September 2022, the same day Intel’s 13th-gen is expected to be announced.

In the US, prices will start at $299 (R5,037, excl. taxes) for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

The specifications of the first Ryzen 7000 desktop processors are shown in the table below.

AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop processors Model Cores/threads Boost/base clock speed Total cache PCIe TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16/32 Up to 5.7/4.5GHz 80MB Gen 5 170W $699 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12/24 Up to 5.6/4.7GHz 76MB Gen 5 170W $549 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8/16 Up to 5.4/4.5GHz 40MB Gen 5 105W $399 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6/12 Up to 5.3/4.7GHz 38MB Gen 5 105W $299

AMD designed its Ryzen 7000 desktop processors to use a new socket — the AM5.

That means you will have to upgrade to a new motherboard to install one of the processors.

AM5 can carry up to 24 PCIe lanes and supports PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory.

The socket is available on four new chipsets, which are as follows:

MD X670 Extreme — Offers most connectivity and extreme overclocking capabilities, with PCIe 5.0 support for graphics and storage.

AMD X670 — Supports enthusiast overclocking with PCIe 5.0 support for storage and optional graphics support.

AMD B650E — Designed for high-performance systems, with PCIe 5.0 storage support and optional graphics support

AMD B650 — Designed for mainstream users with support for DDR5 memory and optional PCIe 5.0 support

AMD said the X670 and X670E chipsets would start arriving from September, while the B650E and B650 will be available in October.

The entry-level B650 will start at a retail price of $125 (R2,107).

Now read: Most reliable hard drives in the world