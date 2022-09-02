New USB standard promises to double speeds even with older cables

The USB Promoter Group has announced the pending release of a new USB standard that it claims will double existing USB-C transfer speeds.

USB4 Version 2.0 will enable data transfer speeds of up to 80Gbps, even if you use older USB-C cables.

“Once again following USB tradition, this updated USB4 specification doubles data performance to deliver higher levels of functionality to the USB Type-C ecosystem,” the group’s chairman, Brad Saunders, said.

“Solutions seeing the most benefit from this speed enhancement include higher-performance displays, storage, and USB-based hubs and docks.”

Notably, the new standard is also backwards compatible with older USB cables, including USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3.

Characteristics of the updated USB4 standard include:

Up to 80Gbps operation, based on a new physical layer architecture leveraging existing 40Gbps USB Type-C passive cables and newly-defined 80Gbps USB Type-C active cables.

Increased available bandwidth for display and data protocols: USB data architecture updates now enable USB 3.2 data tunnelling to exceed 20Gbps. Updated to align with the latest versions of the DisplayPort and PCIe specifications.

Backward compatibility with USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

The USB Promoter Group has not yet provided details on how it made the new characteristics possible.

However, a group spokesperson told The Verge that it was “a requirement when the new specification was developed and the specifics as to how 80Gbps signalling is accomplished will be disclosed once the final specification is released.”