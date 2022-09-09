iStore owner buying bigger stake in major Apple reseller Digicape

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve iStore owner ZA Online acquiring an additional stake in Shock Proof, the company that owns Apple reseller Digicape.

“The commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the proposed transaction whereby ZA Online acquired an additional shareholding of Shock Proof, without conditions,” a statement on Thursday said.

ZA Online has a shareholding in Core Computer Group, which has represented the Apple brand in South Africa since 1995.

Core operates iStore, which sells a range of Apple products, including Macs, iPhones, iPads, and official Apple accessories.

ZA Online also supplies Apple products and technology solutions to medium and large business-to-business (B2B) customers through Core Peripherals.

Shock Proof holds 100% of the shares in Praysa Trade, trading as Digicape.

Like iStore, Digicape sells a range of Apple products, including Macs, iPhones, iPads, and official accessories and cellular contracts.

The commission said the proposed transaction was unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets. It also doesn’t raise any substantial public interest concerns.

The statement did not disclose details on the size of the additional stake or what share of Praysa would be held by ZA Online following the transaction.

MyBroadband asked Core, iStore, and Digicape for comment, but none of the companies responded by the time of publication.