Why you might want to wait before buying that new graphics card

Those looking to buy a new high-end graphics card should hold off for the next two to three months, according to a Tom’s Hardware report.

Nvidia, AMD, and Intel are all expected to release new high-end graphics cards soon, meaning the model you are currently looking to buy’s price could drop significantly.

While Intel’s Arc Alchemist GPUs likely won’t reach near the top of the list regarding performance, the company could price its cards aggressively to gain some market share.

We could therefore see AMD and Nvidia respond with price cuts to their mid-range and budget-friendly GPUs.

Nvidia is expected to reveal the RTX 4090 on 20 September during the GPU Technology Conference. It could also provide details on the RTX 4080 and possibly a Titan card.

In terms of performance, customers could see more than a 50% improvement over the company’s current flagship GPUs.

AMD demonstrated a new card at its unveiling of the Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup on Monday, 29 August 2022.

According to Tom’s Hardware, the company could launch its new GPUs in October.

The top model — the Navi 31 — should have at least 50% more memory bandwidth and capacity than the RX 6950 XT and, according to the rumours, will more than double the theoretical compute performance.

Intel’s Arc GPUs are likely to compete in the budget to midrange sector, and the manufacturer recently demonstrated the performance of its Arc A770 and Arc A750 cards.

It should be noted that the demonstration was done using Intel’s own benchmarks. However, the cards’ specs show they could compete in the sub-$250 price bracket.

