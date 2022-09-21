Nvidia unveils RTX 4090 and 4080 — while South African retailers discount RTX 30 stock

The world’s biggest graphics card maker Nvidia unveiled its first GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs — the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 — during Tuesday’s GPU Technology Conference 2022.

The cards are based on the company’s new Ada Lovelace architecture, manufactured on a 4-nanometre process instead of the 8-nanometre used in its Ampere cards.

Both GPUs come with new streaming multiprocessors, which Nvidia says deliver up to twice their predecessors’ performance and power efficiency.

They also pack Nvidia’s fourth-gen tensor cores for double the AI performance to radically improve DLSS performance.

In addition, Nvidia says the third-gen ray tracing cores in both cards also reach up to twice the performance of their predecessors.

The top-end RTX 4090 boasts 13,384 Cuda Cores, a boost clock speed of 2.52GHz, and 24GB of GDDR6X video memory.

During Nvidia’s keynote at GTC 2022, it demoed the card running Cyberpunk 2077 at a nearly consistent 100 frames per second with all ray-tracing settings maxed out.

The graph below from Nvidia shows the relative performance of the RTX 4090 compared to the RTX 3090 Ti in three games.

The RTX 4080 comes in two variants with significantly different specifications.

The more powerful of the two packs 9,728 Cuda cores, a boost clock speed of up to 2.51GHz, and 16GB of GDDR6X video memory.

It also has a 256-bit memory interface width and TDP of 320W.

The other card features 7,680 Cuda cores, boost clock of 2.61GHz, and 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM on a 192-bit interface, with a TDP of 285W.

Nvidia showed the relative performance of the two cards compared to the RTX 3080 Ti in the graph below.

The RTX 4090 comes with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,599 (R28,361), $100 more than the launch price of the RTX 3090. It will be available from 12 October 2022.

The RTX 4080 16GB and 12GB cards carry respective MSRPs of $1,199 (R21,267) and $899 (R15,946), making them $400 and $100 more expensive than the RTX 3080 12GB at its launch.

The table below shows the specifications and pricing of the first RTX 40 cards.

RTX 40 series specifications and pricing GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Cuda cores 9,728 7,680 16,384 Base/boost clock speed 2.31/2.61GHz 2.21/2.51GHz 2.23/2.52GHz Video memory 12GB GDDR6X 16GB 24GB GDDR6X Memory interface with 192-bit 256-bit 384-bit TDP 285W 320W 450W Price $899 $1,199 $1,599

It remains to be seen if Nvidia’s board partners can launch cards near the MSRP.

The unveiling comes at a time when Nvidia’s board partners are struggling to offload stock of the RTX 30 series with the crypto winter, Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake consensus, and soaring inflation sending demand for cards plummeting.

MyBroadband found that PC retailer Wootware was offering significant discounts on RTX 30 series cards at the time of writing.

That included an Asus RTX 3090 going for R27,499 — R8,500 less than its usual price — and a Zotac RTX 3090 selling for R21,499, which is R5,900 cheaper than before.

RTX 3080 cards started at R14,499, while RTX 3070 cards were available from R9,999.

Evetech also offered a “clearance” deal on the Palit RTX 3090 card, with a price tag of R21,999.

While these were some significant discounts, the prices are still nowhere near as low as in the US, where the RTX 3090 Ti has been selling for below $1,000 (R17,736).