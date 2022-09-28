Intel launches 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors — spoils AMD’s Ryzen 7000 party

Intel has unveiled its 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop processors, promising to deliver the best gaming, streaming and recording performance on PCs.

The line-up consists of 22 processors, including six unlocked K-series versions boasting up to 15% better single-threaded and 41% improved multi-threaded performance.

The top-of-the-line Core i9-13900K packs 24 cores and 32 threads, a maximum power pull of 253W, and a boost clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz.

Eight of the cores on this flagship processor are for performance (P-cores) and 16 for efficiency (E-cores).

Intel has also added more E-cores to the 13th-gen i5 and i7 processors, resulting in much faster multi-threaded performance across the range.

The entry-level unlocked desktop processors — the Core i5-13600KF and Core i5-13600K— each boast 14 cores, six for performance and eight for efficiency, 20 threads, and a turbo clock speed up to 5.1GHz.

L2 cache has been bumped up to twice the amount of the previous generation, while L3 cache has also been increased.

Intel said the new processors offered better overclocking performance across P-cores, E-cores, and newly-supported DDR5 memory.

Intel Core i9 unlocked processors feature Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost to opportunistically boost clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a workload.

The new processors are compatible with existing Intel 600 series motherboards and DDR4, as well as the new Intel 700 series.

The latter offers a range of upgrades, including eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0, providing 28 total lanes off the chipset.

There is also greater capacity for more USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) ports, and DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking.

Availability and pricing

The 13th-gen Intel Core K-series processors will be available from 20 October 2022.

Intel also revealed prices for the six unlocked processors, one area where it is taking the fight to AMD’s recently-launched Ryzen 7000 series.

Pricing starts at $294 (R5,322) for the graphics-less Core i5-13600KF and $319 (R5,774) for the Core i5-13600K with integrated Intel UHD 770 graphics.

The first just undercuts the $299 (R5,424) asking price of the Ryzen 5 7600X, which is likely to be its main AMD rival as it comes with six performance cores and a boost clock speed up to 5.3GHz.

The AMD processor is currently R6,799 from Wootware.

For the top-end Core i9-13900K, buyers will have to dish out $589 (R10,662), compared to $699 (R12,653) for the Ryzen 9 7950X. Wootware is selling the latter for R15,499.

Buyers of AMD’s new processors will also have to get a new AM5 socket motherboard, which only supports more expensive DDR5 memory.

The table below from Intel shows the specifications and pricing of the six unlocked 13th-gen Intel processors.