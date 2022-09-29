Dell, Samsung, Asus among most popular PC monitors in South Africa

South African retailers have noticed the demand for PC monitors increase, with the most popular options belonging to Dell, AOC, Samsung, Asus, and LG.

The country’s increased demand for PC monitors comes despite the global market flatlining in 2022.

MyBroadband asked various retailers and wholesalers what the most popular PC monitors sold through their stores have been in recent months.

Takealot said that most PC monitors sold on its website come from brands like Dell, Samsung, Asus, and LG, adding that demand for gaming-oriented monitors has increased.

“Gaming continues to see an increase in sales, and we expect this trend to continue as we enter the busy festive season,” the ecommerce giant said.

Wootware told MyBroadband that with graphics cards becoming more powerful, it had observed increased demand for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate monitors for gaming and productivity uses.

The online retailer said it has also seen demand for UWQHD wide-screen monitors increase, with its most-popular units coming from Dell.

“The Dell S2721DGFA monitor is one of (if not the most) popular options right now,” Wootware said.

“This monitor ticks all the boxes and will likely remain the top choice for gamers, especially at current pricing.”

“We have also noticed increased demand for wide-screen UWQHD resolution monitors such as the Dell S3422DWG, since these work wonderfully for productivity and gaming purposes,” it added.

Dreamware Tech told MyBroadband that its most popular monitor brands are Dell and AOC, followed by MSI, Asus, LG, and Samsung.

However, it noted that brand preference tends to fluctuate considerably from month to month, and brand loyalty is becoming increasingly less relevant as customers look for the best prices.

“Oftentimes, spikes in sales coincide with a reduction in pricing or units being placed on promotion,” said Dreamware Tech director Jess Raftopoulos.

“In general, given the poor global economic climate, price has become the biggest factor at play when consumers make buying decisions.”

“Brand loyalty from a hardware perspective is becoming increasingly less relevant as consumers are trying to save where they can when making upgrades to their current setups,” she added.

MyBroadband also asked Esquire and the JD Group — which owns Incredible Connection and Everyshop — for comment, but they had not responded by the time of publication.

The increased demand for PC monitors noticed by retailers like Wootware, Takealot, and Dreamware Tech could be due to South African companies implementing work-from-home and hybrid work policies.

In June 2022, MyBroadband reported that work-from-home boosted laptop sales in South Africa while desktop revenues declined.

Despite the decline in desktop revenue, Alviva Holdings CEO Pierre Spies and the JD Group’s tech marketing executive Stef Michael previously said their companies had seen more people investing in hardware to work efficiently and comfortably from home.

This hardware includes ‘work from home products’ like networking, accessories, and monitors.

Alviva Holdings is the parent company of IT distributors Axiz, Pinnacle, and Tarsus.

Globally, the PC monitor market has shown reasonable year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2022, while shipments flatlined during the first quarter of the year.

The International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker shows that monitor shipments increased by 2.7% during the second quarter of the year.

Dell topped the charts with a global market share of 22.6%. The next highest during 2022’s second quarter was HP, with 12.8%.

However, the IDC said it expects the growth to be short-lived.

“Global monitor shipments are now expected to decline 3.1% year over year in 2022, and 2023 will shrink another 4.2% before a weak recovery in 2024,” it said.

IDC Worldwide Client Devices Tracker research manager Jay Chou explained that monitor inventory levels are rising in many regions, adding that the consumer base had a “good run” over the past two years.

He said the consumer base now needs time to reduce its stock levels.

“Even though most top vendors managed year-on-year growth in Q2, we believe the next three or four quarters will see cautious channel uptake and further consolidation.”

“Beyond that horizon, commercial purchases, helped in part by hybrid work, could see the market above water by late 2023,” Chou added.

IDC’s breakdown of global shipments, market share, and year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2022 is provided in the table below.