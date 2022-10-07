Intel smashes AMD — Core i9-13900K overclocked to 8.2GHz

Well-known PC overclocker Allen “Splave” Golibersuch has successfully boosted clock speeds on Intel’s 24-core Core i9-13900K to 8.2GHz.

The impressive feat on the top-of-the-line 13th-gen Raptor Lake processor came at Intel’s Creator Challenge on Thursday.

The speed of 8.2GHz is 41% higher than the maximum rated turbo boost clock speed of 5.8GHz specified by Intel.

It was also 8% faster than the highest known overclocking speed achieved on its predecessor — the Core i9-12900K — which managed 7.6GHz.

As is the typical approach with enthusiast overclocking, Golibersuch used liquid nitrogen (LN2) to keep the processor’s temperatures in check.

Despite the impressive speed achieved on the live stream, Golibersuch believes he could take the chip even higher with time.

The highest known overclocked speed for AMD’s recently-launched top-end Zen 4 chip — the Ryzen 9 7950X — is 7.4GHz.

That means Intel’s top-end desktop chip has already smashed AMD’s before becoming available to the general public and a wider community of overclockers.

However, the record for the highest clock speed ever recorded on a desktop processor remains with AMD’s FX 8370 processor, which surpassed 8.7GHz in 2014.

Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors will launch on 20 October 2022.

The top-end Core i9-13900K is priced at $589 in the US, while the entry-level Core i5-13600KF will retail for $294.