New USB-C standard supports up to 120Gbps data transfers

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has published specifications for the new USB4 Version 2.0 standard, revealing it can support up to 120Gbps data transfers.

The USB-IF previously said the standard would be able to support a data transfer rate of up to 80Gbps in both directions, up from the 40Gbps on the current USB4 Version 1.0 spec.

It employs a new physical layer architecture that can leverage existing 40Gbps USB-C passive cables and newly-defined 80Gbps USB-C active cables.

The new standard is also backwards compatible with older USB cables, including USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3.

The forum has now said that the USB-C interface on USB4 Version 2.0 could also be configured to carry 120Gbps in one direction while retaining 40Gbps in the other direction.

USB-IF Board Chair and CEO Brad Saunders told Ars Technica the USB4 discovery process managed by system software would determine if the preferred mode of operation is the 120Gbps configuration.

“After initially connecting at 80Gbps, the port will then transition into 120Gbps operation,” Saunders said.

He explained the most likely use-case for this configuration would be for computers connecting high-performance monitors with resolutions above 4K, super fast refresh rates, and HDR colour support or for setups with multiple powerful monitors.

It could also be used to carry large amounts of data quickly from external SSDs or graphics cards.

In addition, USB4 Version 2.0 will support USB 3.2 tunnelling at 20Gbps, double the 10Gbps previously offered. It can also handle Vesa’s recently-announced DisplayPort 2.1 spec.

Saunders said the first products supporting the standard — like laptops, storage drives, and motherboards — are only expected to roll out after the next 12 to 18 months.