Intel’s next-gen Thunderbolt prototype enables display upstream speeds of 120Gbps

Intel has previewed an early prototype of the next generation of the Thunderbolt hardware interface, which will deliver 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth.

The updated technology will also enable up to 120Gbps — three times the capability of today’s technologies — for “the best display experience”.

The port will automatically switch to a display-specific mode, enabling the 120Gbps upstream speed and downstream speeds of 40Gbps for screens or refresh rates that demand higher performance.

“This prototype demonstration marks a major milestone in the journey to delivering next-generation Thunderbolt to the industry,” Intel wrote in its preview announcement.

“The bandwidth needs of content creators and gamers are increasing significantly for high-resolution displays, low latency visuals, and the backup or transfer of huge video and data files. ”

The next generation of Thunderbolt will include DisplayPort 2.1 support, two times the PCI Express data throughput, and compatibility with older versions of Thunderbolt, USB, and DisplayPort.

Intel’s new Thunderbolt prototype is built on USB 4 Version 2.0, which the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) announced in early September 2022.

“Once again following USB tradition, this updated USB4 specification doubles data performance to deliver higher levels of functionality to the USB Type-C ecosystem,” the group’s chairman, Brad Saunders, said.

“Solutions seeing the most benefit from this speed enhancement include higher-performance displays, storage, and USB-based hubs and docks.”

The USB-IF published specifications for USB 4 Version 2.0 on Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

