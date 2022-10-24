Apple’s next Mac Pro could pack up to 256GB of RAM

Apple could announce a new Mac Pro packing an upgraded M2 chip and up to 256GB of RAM in the coming months, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts.

The Cupertino-based tech company is testing a Mac Pro with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 192GB of memory.

“I can share one configuration of the Mac Pro in active testing within Apple: 24 CPU cores (16 performance and 8 efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores and 192 gigabytes of memory,” Gurman said.

“That particular machine is running MacOS Ventura 13.3.”

For reference, the base-model M2 chip has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, while the M2 Max is expected to feature 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores.

He predicts that Mac Pros will be able to choose between the above test configuration and an amped-up model with a 48-core CPU, 152-core GPU, and up to 256GB of RAM.

Gurman said the chip options included with the upcoming Mac Pro — which he has dubbed the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme — will be at least two or four times as powerful as Apple’s M2 Max.

However, Gurman predicts that Apple will launch updated versions of its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a new Mac Mini before it announces the Mac Pro.

“The company has historically introduced new machines in November, January and in the spring. So I’d expect at least the MacBook Pro and Mac mini models within the coming months,” he said.

