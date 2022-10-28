Under the hood of a 262TB Netflix cache server

A Reddit user has recently shed some light on what goes on inside a Netflix cache server after acquiring a decommissioned unit from his employer.

Netflix deploys Open Connect Access (OCA) cache servers at major Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

These units are loaded with some of the service’s most popular content to allow for faster access by subscribers.

The user — u/PoisonWaffle3 — explained he worked for a large ISP, which was retiring and replacing a few 2013-era Netflix Open Connect Access caches, and he was offered one.

After acquiring the unit, he was curious to know what was inside.

“I knew that Netflix had wiped them all in the decommissioning process, that they ran FreeBSD, that they were crammed full of drives, and that’s about it,” he said.

“All I could find online was overviews, installation/configuration guides (for their proprietary software).”

He opened the server up by taking out three screws at the top and was greeted with the view below.

He found that the server was powered by an Intel Xeon E5 2650L v2 processor with 10 cores and 20 threads, paired with 64GB of DDR3 RAM.

For storage, it came packed with 36 8TB 7,200RPM HGST hard drives and six 500GB Micron solid-state drives.

The user plans to use the server for NAS home storage and managed to install TrueNAS from a bootable USB without any issues. After booting up, it showed he had 262TB of raw storage available.

His testing at the time of writing showed only one of the 36 drives was dead or dying.

In addition to tossing this drive, he will replace the standard fans with units from Noctua, as he said the system was very loud.

He also plans to farm the cryptocurrency Chia, which uses storage plots instead of the raw processing power required for traditional mining.