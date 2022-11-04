AMD unveils powerful new Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards

AMD has pulled the wraps off its latest and most powerful desktop graphics cards — the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT.

The new GPUs are based on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture, which combines the 5-nanometre and 6-nanometre process nodes to create what the company has labelled as the “most advanced” gaming graphics cards.

AMD explained the “breakthrough architecture” delivered up to 54% more performance per watt than RDNA 2 architecture and featured the world’s fastest interconnect — linking the graphics and memory system chipsets at up to 5.3 TB/s.

Combined with other hardware and AI upgrades, the top-end RX 7900 XTX can deliver up to 1.7 times better performance than the RX 6950 XT at 4K resolution in select titles.

The new GPU boasts a game clock of 2.3GHz and boost clock of 2.5GHz. It also packs 24GB of GDDR6 video memory, 384-bit interface, and a 355W TDP.

The slightly less powerful RX 7900 XT provides up to 1.5 times higher performance than the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card in select titles.

It packs a 2.0GHz game clock that can boost up to 2.4GHz, 20GB GDDR6 video memory, 320-bit interface, and 300W TDP.

Both cards also boast support for DisplayPort 2.1 displays with up to [email protected] or [email protected]

Video producers will also be glad to hear that RDNA 3 supports AV1 hardware encoding, enabling up to seven times faster video encoding at 8K compared to pure software systems.

Pricing and availability

The AMD RX 7900 series will be available from AMD.com and board partners from 13 December 2022.

In the US, the RX 7900 XTX will come with a single exit price (SEP) of $999, while the RX 7900 XT will start at $899.

For comparison, Nvidia’s latest top-end cards — the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 — have recommended retail prices of $1,199 and $1,599, respectively.

The RX 7900 XTX boasts similar clock speeds as the RTX 4090, has the same interface width, and matches its video memory size, albeit Nvidia’s card uses GDDR6X instead of GDDR6.

The RX 7900 XT offers more video memory and features a larger interface width than the RTX 4080, but slightly lower clock speeds.

It remains to be seen whether AMD offers better bang for buck regarding price-to-performance.

The table below summarises the specifications and prices of the AMD Radeon 7900 Series.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Model Compute units GDDR6 Game Clock Boost Clock Memory Interface Infinity Cache TDP Price AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 96 24GB 2.3GHz Up to 2.5GHz 384-bit 96MB 355W $999 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 84 20GB 2.0GHz Up to 2.4GHz 320-bit 80MB 300W $899

