TP-Link unveils Wi-Fi 7 routers — Speeds up to 24Gbps

TP-Link has unveiled its latest line of routers, which it says features Wi-Fi 7 — an upgraded wireless LAN technology that isn’t final yet.
It has also undertaken a significant redesign of its products, and among them is the TP-Link Archer BE900 which features quad-band capabilities.
The $699.99 (R12,000 excl. VAT and fees) flagship is capable of speeds up to 24Gbps — less than the 40Gbps theoretical max speed of Wi-Fi 7 but still double that of its previous generation of routers.
TP-Link’s redesign added LED lights and a touchscreen showing a clock, the weather, and wireless stats. The grid of LED lights can display a range of emojis.
The Archer BE900 also features OpenVPN support and a private IoT network for smart devices.
The BE900 offers a combination 10Gbps SFP+Fiber WAN option plus an additional 10Gbps WAN port, which can also be used for a LAN connection.
It also has dual 5GHz bands, supports 6GHz-capable devices, and has four 2.5Gbps ethernet ports.
TP-Link said the BE900 will be available for pre-order from 31 December 2022, with shipping commencing during the first quarter of 2023.
It will also release lower-specced Wi-Fi 7 routers, including the BE800 and BE550.
The BE800 is a tri-band router capable of up to 19Gbps and has Game Panel software, accessible via a mobile app, that can prioritise gaming traffic on the network.
The Archer BE800 has LED lights but lacks the touch screen featured in the top-tier BE900.
TP-Link’s BE550 offers max wireless speeds of up to 9.3Gbps and has 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports.
