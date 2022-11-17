What a strong dollar and weak rand means for South Africa’s PC hardware market

South African computer hardware retailers feel the effects of the strong dollar and weak rand in several ways, Dreamware Tech and Wootware have told MyBroadband.

This can be in the form of shifting buying habits, decreased demand for products, pressure on customers’ disposable income, or hardware price fluctuations.

MyBroadband asked South African computer hardware retailers and wholesalers about the impact the rand-dollar exchange rate has on their sales figures.

Dreamware Tech director Brent Raftopoulos said the retailer had noticed a shift in the buying preference of consumers.

“Sales don’t seem to be directly affected in terms of numbers; however, we have noticed a shift in buying habits among consumers,” he said.

“Purchases err on the side of frugality when compared to the types of orders we were receiving last year.”

Raftopoulus explained that consumers have shifted to budget-orientated purchases, forgoing the “frills” of certain products.

Using the example of motherboards, he said aesthetics had become less of a priority for consumers while board specs have taken precedence in their buying choices.

Raftopoulus said fluctuations in the rand-dollar exchange rate will always have an impact on hardware pricing and this, in turn, directly affects the buying behaviour of consumers.

“We often have customers enquiring as to why a specific item has increased in price,” he said.

“Naturally, when this occurs, we lose a sale due to the customer either being forced to save longer or abandoning the order entirely as they no longer deem the purchase worthwhile.”

“Due to pricing being largely dictated by distributors, we have very little control over these factors, which can be extremely difficult to navigate,” Raftopoulos added.

Wootware founder Rory Magee told MyBroadband that while the rand-dollar exchange rate affects sales figures, he believes that product release cycles have a more significant impact.

“Though I definitely agree that the degree of dollar strength has had an impact on sales figures, it’s very difficult for us to pinpoint or quantify a specific amount,” Magee said.

“I would say that the product release-cycle cadence has a much greater effect on sales overall in our market.”

However, he also said that certain components like CPUs, GPUs, and DRAM — which tend to be reasonably responsive product segments where pricing on a USD basis fluctuates — have seen price declines in 2022.

“We’re seeing good sales there,” Magee said.

He explained that the impact on sales figures is greater when exchange rates fluctuate significantly and rapidly.

“I’d attribute more effects of the exchange rate to demand for products (and subsequently our sales figures) when the changes are very quick, large in magnitude and specific to the rand becoming weaker vs all major currencies,” Magee said.

“This year the dollar has gained a lot of strength to most currencies in a magnitude that’s not entirely dissimilar to how it’s gained strength to the rand.”

The rand-dollar exchange rate has weakened significantly over the past year.

On 15 November 2021, the price was sitting at R15.22 per dollar. In November 2022, it was trading as high as R18.41 to the dollar.

Notably, the exchange rate has dropped slightly from a South African perspective, with the dollar’s value equalling R17.25 as of 15 November 2022.

