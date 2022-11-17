Qualcomm announces new brand of Snapdragon chips

Qualcomm has unveiled a new subbrand of central processing units (CPUs) for its Snapdragon platforms, to be released in 2023.

The new CPUs — dubbed Oryon — will be available for manufacturers to install in a range of devices, including smartphones and Windows PCs.

“Qualcomm Oryon will be integrated across a wide portfolio of Snapdragon-powered products starting with PCs and including smartphones, digital cockpits, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, extended reality, and infrastructure networking solutions,” Qualcomm said.

The chip manufacturer didn’t provide details on the specifications of the new CPUs but said the new processors would “unleash a new level of performance”.

The Verge reports that Snapdragon-branded chips have been available for Windows and Chrome OS PCs for years.

However, they are primarily used in niche, ultra-portable machines that appeal to a specific subset of buyers and not the broader market.

They also tend to struggle to run apps built for regular Windows PCs and don’t offer many apps explicitly optimised for the platform.

For instance, Microsoft’s recently released Surface Pro 9 is available with a choice of a Qualcomm Arm CPU or a 12th-gen Intel processor.

The Verge reviewed the two variations of the Surface Pro 9 and found that the version packing the Qualcomm Arm processor falls far behind the Intel-based variation as a result of the app issues.