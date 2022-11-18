Incredible Connection’s plan to take on Amazon

Many South Africans already buy computer hardware and other tech products from Amazon, and with the company potentially launching a local marketplace, tech retailers could lose out on sales.

MyBroadband asked several online tech retailers in the country how they are preparing for the launch of Amazon’s South African marketplace.

Incredible Connection’s strategy essentially revolves around after-sales support and customer convenience.

The retailer told MyBroadband that its services extend beyond online sales.

Incredible Connection provides a complementary three-year warranty on all computing, including Apple products and offers its customers a range of payment methods.

“A differentiating benefit of purchasing computing from Incredible and its stores are the various payment options that include credit, revolving credit, buying on contract and even business offerings such as business rentals,” the company told MyBroadband.

“Customers also have access to tech experts ready to assist them with their upgrades, repairs and installations, virus removals, data backup and computing health check requirements and related essential products such as networking and printing.”

MyBroadband also asked Takealot, Massmart, Computer Mania, and Esquire for comment, but they had not responded by the time of publication.

Takealot CEO Mamongae Mahlare previously told MyBroadband that the retailer isn’t overly concerned about Amazon’s potential marketplace launch in South Africa.

Mahlare described Amazon’s interest in the South African ecommerce space as a “compliment” to Takealot and its customers.

“It’s a great compliment to Takealot and the people that have built this business to where it is today, and our customers in South Africa that have supported that growth,” she said.

“It demonstrates that we have built something that has built an investment case good enough for global companies like Amazon to want to come here.”

When asked whether Takealot’s parent company — Naspers — would be willing to enter into a “digital war” with Amazon, Mahlare stated that Naspers has invested in Takealot for the long run and holds a long-term view of the company’s potential.

Amazon’s South African marketplace

Amazon has been expanding its operations in South Africa for some time now, and its latest move appears to be preparing to launch a marketplace in the country.

Several factors point to an imminent launch, including Amazon’s increased hiring activity for marketplace-related positions in South Africa and leaked documents that revealed its plans to expand to five more countries.

In June 2022, leaked documents revealed details of Amazon’s “Project Fela”, which includes a plan to launch a South African marketplace in 2023.

Reportedly, Amazon also plans to launch its Fulfillment by Amazon service for third-party sellers and its Prime membership subscription in South Africa.

In August, Prebo Digital CEO Timo Dinkelman posted further evidence of Amazon’s intentions to launch its retail operation in South Africa.

Dinkelman shared a screenshot of an Amazon support drop-down menu which included options for “Amazon.co.za” and “Amazon.com.ng”.

Before Amazon’s plans were revealed, MyBroadband reported that the international ecommerce giant was shopping for warehouse space in January.

However, Amazon’s plans for the warehouses were not yet known.

Amazon has not yet confirmed its plans for a South African marketplace. However, it is still advertising several marketplace-related managerial positions in South Africa.