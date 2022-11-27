My Mecer gaming monitor — Almost 4 years later and it’s still rocking

Every Black Friday since 2019 has seen me repeat the same ritual.

I open deals pages from prominent retailers across dozens of tabs and look for the best specials on TVs, PC hardware, PlayStation peripherals, and associated “geek” items.

One category of tech that gets attention from me each November, but never my money, is PC monitors.

Flat to curved, 1080p to 4K, 24-inch to 49-inch — none of them get added to my cart.

And why would they? It is hard to justify spending money on a new screen when at home my curved 32-inch, 1440p, 144Hz Mecer gaming monitor is taking care of business on the regular.

An ode to the panel

I picked up the Mecer K3G3R monitor at the start of 2019 as a review unit from Mustek.

I think it was supposed to be returned after six months, but almost four years later, and the collections department has not made contact.

As the monitor and I are now essentially common-law spouses, I feel safe disclosing the “long-term review” nature of its ownership.

It has stood by me through thick and thin — never missing a frame or dropping a pixel — regardless of what it had to endure.

Hundreds of hours in They Are Billions, watching me die again and again on that damn level with the choke point on the bridge.

Countless days and nights in Factorio, observing conveyor belt and factory designs that only a drunk man could explain.

And, of late, patiently waiting while I played Steam VR titles through an Oculus Quest 2. It knew I would return to “regular” gaming after the novelty wore off.

What more do you want?

Despite the rise of larger screens and higher resolutions, I cannot see myself needing a new monitor anytime soon.

With a slight curve and a 32-inch panel, the Mecer display is the perfect size for my gaming setup. I sit close enough to be immersed, while not needing to move my head around to see the extremities of the frame.

Combine this with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and what more do you need to game well?

If, at a distance of 60cm, you cannot stomach the difference between 4K and 1440p, then, by all means, go upgrade your screen.

The visual benefits are not justified in my eyes, particularly when you consider the need to have GPU that will give you at least 60fps at this resolution.

The same goes for the 144Hz refresh rate (with FreeSync support). If this is not fast enough for you, I have no rebuttal.

We mere mortals often find it difficult to notice the difference once you get above 100.

The fear

My only fear is that my admiration for this display is blinding me to the requirements of keeping up with the times.

You replace a PlayStation 4 with a PlayStation 5. You replace a Full HD TV with a 4K unit. And you upgrade your iPhone 12 to an iPhone 14 when your contract is up for renewal.

These progressions have all taken place since 2019, yet my screen remains the same.

One day it will die, or a revolutionary new technology will render it obsolete. However, until that happens, it’s difficult to see why I want to replace my Mecer gaming monitor.