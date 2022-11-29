Samsung could launch a Self Repair Assistant app

Samsung has filed a patent application at the US Patent and Trademark Office for a “Self Repair Assistant” that could help customers looking to repair their own devices, SamMobile reports.

The trademark application includes a very Samsung-like app icon depicting a distinctive cogwheel and wrench on a blue background.

According to Samsung’s submission, it applied for the patent and trademark on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, after launching its Self-Repair programme in the US earlier in the year.

The company describes the app as “computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earbuds”.

Samsung added that the app would provide consultancy and information services to help with self-installation and self-repair.

Like Apple’s Self-Service Repair, the gist of the programme is to let Samsung Galaxy device owners in the United States acquire components and tools for at-home repairs.

However, that is where the similarities end, with Apple going it alone and Samsung enlisting the help of iFixit to supply components, tools, and instructions for repairs.

Currently, the programme only supports self-repairs for the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra;

Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S21 Ultra; and

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.

However, according to SamMobile, the Self Repair Assistant app could help Samsung to expand its list of supported devices.

