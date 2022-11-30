Galax claims record 40% overclock of RTX 4080

Graphics card board partner Galax has claimed a new overclocking record for Nvidia’s powerful GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, the company said its overclocking team managed to push the clock speed of a Galax RTX 4080 16GB SG 1-Click OC to 3,615MHz.

That is over 40% higher than its factory clock of 2,565MHz and Galax’s out-of-the-box clock speed of 2,580MHz.

The tweet and image below show the details of the achievement.

Another new record unlocked🥳! The OC team has managed to push the clock speed of GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB SG 1-Click OC up to 3615MHz, surpassing the original 1-Click OC clock by 40%⚡! #GALAX #PC #GeForceRTX4080SG #GeForceRTX40series #Overclocking pic.twitter.com/8IVBNG4d9h — GALAX Official (@GALAXHQ) November 29, 2022

The company did not provide more details on how their team achieved the record, like what type of cooling they used to ensure the card would not overheat.

But hardcore Swedish overclocker Tobias Bergstrom recently also achieved a record overclock speed of 3.8GHz on the top-of-the-line Galax RTX 4090 Hall of Fame (HOF) edition, which supports a monumental TDP of up to 1,000W.

In that instance, Galax posted images showing that liquid nitrogen pots were used on both the CPU and GPU.

For local eager and experienced GPU overclockers, only the overclocked RTX 4080 model is available in South Africa.

From Wootware, the RTX 4080 model is currently priced at R26,999.