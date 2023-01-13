Intel launches record-setting desktop CPU — turbo frequency up to 6GHz

Intel launched its Core i9-13900KS desktop processor — the fastest in the world — on Thursday, 12 January 2023.

It features a turbo frequency of up to 6GHz without overclocking, and it is the first central processing unit (CPU) in the PC industry to have achieved the feat.

Intel’s new process reaches the frequency thanks to its Thermal Velocity Boost feature that lets the chip run faster when it is cool enough.

Intel client computing group manager Marcus Kennedy says the processor will improve performance for extreme gamers and gaming enthusiasts.

“The Core i9-13900KS continues our 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family excellence, showcasing the new performance heights made possible by our performance hybrid architecture,” Kennedy said.

“Extreme gamers and enthusiasts can now push their everyday performance further than ever before with the first desktop processor in the PC industry to provide 6.0 GHz speeds at stock.”

The CPU has 24 cores, a 36MB Intel Smart Cache, offers 20 PCIe lanes and supports DDR5 and DDR4 memory up to 5,600 MT/s and 3,200MT/s, respectively.

The new CPU is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, but Intel recommends an updated BIOS.

The Intel Core i9-13900KS went on sale on 12 January 2023, with a recommended retail price of $699 (R11,716).

Now read: Apple will make own screens to lessen reliance on Samsung and LG