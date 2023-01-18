Huge consumer and enterprise hardware availability shift in South Africa

While end-user compute products have gone from a severe undersupply to an oversupply over the past year, procuring networking equipment is still a significant challenge for hardware distributors and retailers.

MyBroadband spoke to Axiz, Pinnacle, and Wootware regarding expected hardware availability and pricing in 2023.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen some sectors, like the PC market, go from significant undersupply to huge oversupply,” said Axiz CEO Craig Brunsden.

“This oversupply has been exacerbated by the rapid weakening in consumer demand as the interest rates started rising during 2022, and the supply chains could not respond fast enough to the declining demand.”

Brunsden said that the same could not be said for enterprise server, storage, and networking equipment, with some of these products having lead times of over a year.

“On the other hand, the enterprise server, storage and networking vendors have gone from stable supply a year ago, to significant undersupply,” he said.

“Some, like networking, have seen lead times stretch to over 12 months! This is unprecedented in our industry.”

“Many of these vendors are seeing improvements from the worst, but lead times are still months and not weeks,” Brunsden added.

He said that supply chains had recovered overall. However, there are still some pockets with a significant undersupply.

Pinnacle CEO Tim Humphreys-Davies said the distributor had observed a similar trend, with the supply of end-user compute products stabilising somewhat.

At the same time, procurement of networking still presents challenges in the industry.

From a reseller’s perspective, Wootware told MyBroadband that it sees overall supply chain shortages tending towards resolution.

“Lead times and availability for most product segments are now better and more predictable than before,” Wootware said.

“There’s always a possibility for short-term variances, but the overall trend has been positive when compared to the prior 12-month period before this.”

Impact of currency volatility

Humphreys-Davies explained that if the Rand strengthens, it takes approximately one calendar quarter — around three months — for retail prices in South Africa to adjust.

Brunsden said retail prices take approximately eight to 12 weeks to adjust based on exchange rate fluctuations.

“At current inventory levels, this would be about 8 to 12 weeks. However, this all depends on how much inventory is in distribution and retailer warehouses and the time of the currency change, and how long the currency change lasts,” he said.

“The Rand has been very volatile during the year and has not shown any long period of strength. Hence prices will not respond quickly.”

“Most banks are forecasting a wide-spread for the Rand, and as a group, we don’t expect the Rand to have a major impact on retail prices either way for at least 8 weeks,” Brunsden added.

Wootware said it adjusts its pricing based on several factors, including exchange rate and currency fluctuations.

“Since we have various domestic and international sources for products, varying lead times for inventory replenishment as continuous market changes to take into account, we adjust pricing based on taking a variety of these factors into account at varying intervals,” it said.

“We tend to try favour keeping price stability when the exchange rate is volatile in both directions, though all notable changes in input costs will reflect in end-pricing as time goes on.”

“Currency fluctuation creates an additional variable that has to be factored into how our business operations are run since nearly all the products that we sell are imported from various sources in a USD base cost at some point in the supply chain,” Wootware added.