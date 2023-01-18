Samsung expands self-repair programme to include Galaxy S22 range and PCs

Samsung has expanded its self-repair programme to include its latest flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S22 range — and, for the first time, its Galaxy Book Pro laptops.

The company said its self-repair programme now includes genuine repair parts for the Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 15-inch, and the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

“In collaboration with iFixit, the leading online repair community, Galaxy Book owners will have access to seven authentic components to take repair into their own hands,” Samsung said.

“This includes the case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber foot.”

Interested customers can find online repair guides for their Samsung devices at iFixit.com.

Samsung Electronics America’s vice president of customer care, Mark Williams, said the programme had been a success, with customers constantly requesting more models to be added.

“Enterprise customers in particular told us they need solutions for PCs,” he said.

“People want to get more out of their devices and need durable products that last. Samsung is committed to offering Care options that meet their needs.”

Samsung launched its Self Repair programme in the US in April 2022, initially only offering guides and parts for a limited number of its products, including the Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7+ devices.

In November 2022, the company filed a patent application at the US Patent and Trademark Office for a “Self Repair Assistant” that could help streamline the repair process for its customers.

The trademark application included a very Samsung-like app icon showing a distinctive cogwheel and wrench on a blue background.

However, the company hasn’t made any announcements about a “Self Repair Assistant” app.