Cheapest 27-inch monitors in South Africa — with prices from R2,699

South Africans looking to buy a new monitor have numerous options from which to choose when it comes to the 27-inch screen size, with the cheapest costing R2,699.

MyBroadband browsed the product catalogues of several prominent tech retailers in South Africa, including Takealot, Evetech, Dreamware Tech, and Wootware, to find the most affordable 27-inch monitors.

The cheapest monitor among these retailers was Rogueware’s 27-inch unit, which features full HD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 300nits.

Dell’s 27-inch SE2722H FHD monitor is the cheapest listed to feature AMD’s FreeSync technology.

FreeSync is an adaptive synchronisation technology for displays that support a variable refresh rate to prevent tearing and reduce stuttering.

The Dell SE2722 also features a refresh rate of 75Hz, peak brightness of up to 250nits, and an 8ms response time. It is available for R2,839.

The cheapest curved monitor was Samsung’s CF390 27-inch FHD display, available for R3,999.

It is also the only curved monitor listed and features a 75Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync technology.

The most expensive monitor of the lot is AOC’s 27E2H 27-inch FHD monitor. The IPS monitor offers a 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and AOC Adaptive Sync.

Ten of the cheapest 27-inch monitors available in South Africa are listed below, along with prices and specifications.

Rogueware 27-inch FHD monitor — R2,699 (Takealot)

Rogueware 27-inch FHD monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type VA Brightness 300cd/m Contrast ratio 4,000:1 Response time (GTG) 8ms Syncing technologies None Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

Dell SE2722H Slim-Bezel 27-inch FHD monitor — R2,839 (Takealot)

Dell SE2722H Slim-Bezel 27-inch FHD monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type VA Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time (GTG) 8ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

ASUS VA27EHE 27-inch FHD monitor — R3,474 (Wootware)

ASUS VA27EHE 27-inch FHD monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 5ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

Dell 27-inch FHD IPS LED monitor — R3,499 (Takealot)

Dell 27-inch FHD IPS LED monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 300cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4

Phillips 271V8 27-inch FHD monitor — R3,499 (Takealot)

Phillips 271V8 27-inch FHD monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies Adaptive Sync Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA

AOC 27B2H 27-inch FHD monitor — R3,599 (Takealot)

AOC 27B2H 27-inch FHD monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 8ms Syncing technologies None Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA

ASUS VY279HE-W 27-inch FHD monitor — R3,599 (Wootware)

ASUS VY279HE-W 27-inch FHD monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time (GTG) 1ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

Samsung CF390 27-inch FHD Curved monitor — R3,999 (Evetech)

Samsung CF390 27-inch FHD Curved Monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type VA Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA

LG 27MP400 27-inch FHD monitor — R4,181 (Wootware)

LG 27MP400 27-inch FHD monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 600:1 Response time (GTG) 5ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

AOC 27E2H 27-inch FHD monitor — R4,269 (Dreamware Tech)

AOC 27E2H 27-inch FHD monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies Adaptive Sync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

