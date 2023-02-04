Best hard drives in the world

Backblaze has released its hard drive performance statistics for 2022, revealing the most reliable drives under its management during the past year.

The company regularly analyses tens of thousands of boot and data drives that it uses to provide backup and storage services to its customers.

It focuses on hard drive failure rates to measure how reliable they are.

As of 31 December 2022, Backblaze was managing 235,608 drives, of which 4,299 were used for booting and 231,309 for storage.

For its evaluation, it focused on the latter and removed 388 drives from consideration as they were used for either testing purposes or were models for which it did not have at least 60 drives.

That left 230,921 hard drives to analyse for its latest report. These included drives from HGST, Seagate, Toshiba, and Western Digital.

During the year, only one hard drive suffered zero failures — an 8TB Seagate unit with model number ST8000NM000A.

However, Backblaze said it used this model to replace failed drives and only recorded a limited 22,836 drive days between them.

With the addition of its 2022 stats, Backblaze compiled the table below to show the lifetime annualised failure rates (AFRs) of the 29 drive models included in its analysis.

The lifetime analysis covers the period from 20 April 2013 to 31 December 2022.

Model Drive Size Drive Count Avg Age (months) Drive Days Drive Failures Annualised Failure Rate (Ranked by best to worst) 4TB Hard Drives HGST HMS5C4040BLE640 4TB 12,730 74.1 33,471,799 379 0.41% HGST HMS5C4040ALE640 4TB 3,723 77.1 15,247,478 222 0.53% Toshiba MD04ABA400V 4TB 94 91.3 341,208 10 1.07% Seagate ST4000DM000 4TB 18,246 85.9 73,012,687 5,088 2.54% 6TB Hard Drives Seagate ST6000DX000 6TB 886 92.5 3,865,650 94 0.89% 8TB Hard Drives Seagate ST8000NM000A 8TB 79 14.2 34,199 0 0.00% HGST HUH728080ALE600 8TB 1,117 56.6 1,971,577 42 0.78% Seagate ST8000DM002 8TB 9,523 74.6 22,415,536 767 1.25% Seagate ST8000NM0055 8TB 14,417 63.2 28,889,880 1,169 1.48% HGST HUH728080ALE604 8TB 94 65.5 28,001 4 5.21% 10TB Hard Drives Seagate ST10000NM0086 10TB 1,174 60.7 2,308,066 106 1.68% 12TB Hard Drives HGST HUH721212ALE600 12TB 2,606 38.9 3,041,743 26 0.31% HGST HUH721212ALE604 12TB 13,165 21.3 8,370,555 107 0.47% HGST HUH721212ALN604 12TB 10,769 44.8 14,760,329 213 0.53% Seagate ST12000NM001G 12TB 12,623 24.9 9,581,690 200 0.76% Seagate ST12000NM0008 12TB 19,821 33.1 20,282,831 776 1.40% Seagate ST12000NM0007 12TB 1,262 37.7 35,980,397 2009 2.04% 14TB Hard Drives WDC WUH721414ALE6L4 14TB 8,410 24.8 6,249,829 45 0.26% Toshiba MG07ACA14TA 14TB 38,182 26.0 30,315,447 745 0.90% Seagate ST14000NM001G 14TB 10,751 22.8 7,420,673 225 1.11% Toshiba MG07ACA14TEY 14TB 552 20.7 340,468 15 1.61% Seagate ST14000NM0138 14TB 1,519 24.8 1,162,153 166 5.21% 16TB Hard Drive WDC WUH721816ALE6L0 16TB 2,701 14.9 938,328 3 0.12% WDC WUH721816ALE6L4 16TB 10,801 4.6 1,313,668 13 0.36% Toshiba MG0BACA16TEY 16TB 5,286 12,9 1,362,038 24 0.64% Toshiba MG0BACA16TA 16TB 3,751 6.9 649,563 15 0.84% Seagate ST16000NM001G 16TB 310 6.6 50,625 2 1.44% Toshiba MG0BACA16TE 16TB 5,936 14.7 2,167,676 93 1.57%

Overall, Backblaze saw an increase in drive failures between 2021 and 2022, pushing the lifetime AFR down slightly to 1.39% from 1.40%.

It pointed to its ageing hard drive fleet as the main culprit behind this drop.

Considering the data in the table above on a brand-specific basis, it would appear that HGST and Western Digital drives were the more reliable brands.

However, Backblaze said it was important to consider that these drives tended to be more expensive than those from Seagate or Toshiba.

“Before you throw your Seagate and Toshiba drives in the trash, you might want to consider the lifecycle cost of a given hard drive model versus its failure rate,” Backblaze stated.

“In general, Seagate drives are less expensive and their failure rates are typically higher in our environment.”

“But, their failure rates are typically not high enough to make them less cost-effective over their lifetime.”

In addition, the 6TB Seagate drives are the oldest in the company’s fleet, with an average age of 92.5 months.

Despite this, they had a lifetime failure rate of 0.89%, with 0.68% in 2022.

Backblaze said this was a respectable number at any time, but even more so after eight years of duty.

The graph and table below compare the AFRs of each brand’s drives over each quarter from the start of 2020.