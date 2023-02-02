AMD Ryzen 7000X3D series chip pricing revealed

AMD has announced pricing for its 7000X3D flagship processors, starting from $449 (R7,700, excl. VAT) for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which will be available from 6 April 2023.

The higher-specced Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D will be available from 28 February 2023 and priced at $599 (R10,200) and $699 (R12,000), respectively.

AMD unveiled its new desktop processors at CES 2023 in January. The Ryzen 7000 series processors feature the company’s 3D V-Cache technology.

“This marks the first time that we’ve offered 3D V-Cache technology with our Ryzen 9 processors,” AMD’s corporate vice president and general manager of its client channel business, David McAfee, said.

McAfee said this means that users can harness “both the ultimate gaming performance and the ultimate creator performance in one processor”.

You asked. Here it is! Available February 28

⭐ Ryzen 9 7950X3D – $699

⭐ Ryzen 9 7900X3D – $599 Available April 6

⭐ Ryzen 7 7800X3D – $449 Watch to learn more about our new Ryzen 7000 Series processors with 3D V-Cache technology. pic.twitter.com/oT7khoI7VB — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) February 1, 2023

The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D has 16 cores, 32 threads, and 144MB of cache, while the 7900X3D features 12 cores, 24 threads, and 140MB of cache.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the least powerful of the lot, with eight cores, 16 threads, and 104MB of cache.

McAfee also said the 7000X3D series can serve as a drop-in replacement for the company’s AM5 motherboards. However, they may require an upgraded cooling system.

“It’s a straightforward upgrade with the advanced AM5 platform. You can install your new Ryzen 7000 series processor, update your chipset, driver, and BIOS, and you’re good to go,” he said.

“As far cooling solutions go, we recommend using at least a 280mm all-in-one liquid cooler for the best performance.”