Best printer brands for South African businesses

Despite the world becoming more digital, many South African companies still need reliable, high-performance computer printers for their day-to-day operations.

While large parts of conducting business no longer require nearly as much printing as in the past, there are several industries where going 100% paperless is simply impossible.

Documents that often still need to be printed include reports, formal proposals, compliance certificates, and various legal pieces of paperwork — like contracts.

For some businesses — like marketing and photography — printing is a fundamental part of their offering.

While it’s possible to outsource your printing requirements, it can cost you time and money in the long run. An in-house printer that performs according to expectations can be an invaluable tool.

According to market research company ITCandor, the five biggest printer and copier manufacturers by market share are HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, and Kyocera.

Together, these companies accounted for 70% of printers sold globally by 2021. There appears to have been little research in the market around more recent developments.

But MyBroadband also looked at tech reviews from respected publications and found these companies’ printers were often the top-rated options.

What is very interesting about these printing powerhouses is that none of them started out offering printers as their main proposition.

Instead, they have histories spanning decades during which they developed various technologies that helped them to design and build the highest quality printers on the market.

Brother

The Japanese electronics giant’s origins date back over 100 years, starting as a sewing machine parts seller and repairer.

In the 1960s, it diversified its product line-up to include manufacturing tools, karaoke machines, a music sequencer, and various types of printers.

In South Africa, Brother offers laser, inkjet, ink tank, all-in-one, and A3 printers, all of which come with a 5-year warranty.

It punts low total cost of ownership and low cost per page as two of its biggest selling points.

Canon

Another highly-successful electronics company out of Japan, Canon made a name for itself with its impressive cameras.

It added printers to its product line-up in 1985, focusing primarily on machines that could deliver high-quality prints for the professional photography industry.

Its South African range includes home, small office, MegaTank, portable, and wireless printers. These are sold under the Pixma, Selphy, Maxify, and i-Sensys ranges.

Standard warranties on Canon printers in South Africa range between one and three years, depending on the model.

Epson

A third contender from Japan, Epson was founded in 1942 as Daiwa Kogyo and initially made parts for watches, particularly for Seiko products.

It would go on to develop milestone timepiece technologies such as the world’s first portable quartz timer, first quartz watch, and the first automatic power-generating quartz watch.

Its first dedicated printer division — Shinshu Seiki — released the world’s first mini-printer in 1968, dubbed the EP-101, where EP stood for “Electronic Printer”.

The name of its printer division was derived from that product and the addition of the English word “son” to literally mean “son of Electronic Printer”.

Epson has used its experience in high-precision and micro-mechatronics in watch development for its other components.

Epson offers inkjet, dot matrix, thermal, and laser printers, with varying warranty periods in South Africa. Selected products are eligible for an extended 3-year warranty.

HP

Hewlett-Packard (HP) was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto in 1939, where Bill Hewlett and David Packard initially built various electronic testing and measurement equipment.

Their first major success was a precision audio oscillator, which Walt Disney Studios later used for the classic animated film Fantasia.

HP’s first attempt at a commercial printer was built into the Hewlett-Packard 9100A computer, launched in 1968.

Its first standalone printers landed in 1984, when it started offering inkjet and laser models.

Hewlett-Packard was split into two separate businesses in 2015 — HP Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise was spun off as a new publicly-traded company focusing on cloud computing, data storage, and networking products and services. HP Inc retained the company’s primary PC and printer business.

In South Africa, HP sells an extensive range of these printers with an astounding variety of feature sets to choose from.

HP printer warranties depend on the model, but a minimum standard one-year limited warranty covers repairs or replacement of defective parts.

Selected LaserJet models are eligible for a 30-year commercial warranty.

Kyocera

Rounding off the top five is Kyocera, the youngest company on the list at 64 years old.

Kyocera’s first product was a ceramic insulator used in TV picture tubes. It would later expand its ceramic components for other electronic and structural applications.

Aside from printers, its long list of current products includes semiconductor packages, industrial components, automotive parts, and solar power systems.

Kyocera’s range in South Africa includes monochrome and colour printers for A3 and A4 formats, multifunctional models, and a production printer.

Kyocera printers come with a standard manufacturer’s warranty of at least one year.

Now read: Top business intelligence software for South African companies