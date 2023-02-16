Best enterprise wireless networking equipment providers

Large companies in South Africa have a plethora of enterprise-grade networking equipment manufacturers from which to choose, with some of the best being Aruba, Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, and Ruckus.

Enterprise-grade networking equipment is designed to provide coverage over large areas, giving users better Wi-Fi access and higher bandwidth.

These networking products feature better hardware than residential networking equipment, including higher processing power, cache, memory, and more NAT forwarding numbers.

This allows more users to connect to the network and generally translates to higher speeds for each user. Enterprise network equipment can also offer better security and continuous network monitoring.

Enterprise-grade networking equipment is designed with longevity in mind and will likely outlast residential alternatives.

According to Home Technology Association, enterprise-grade hardware is designed to last ten to thirty years without failure, making it more reliable than hardware intended for home use.

Five of the best enterprise-grade networking equipment providers in South Africa are listed below.

Aruba Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise-owned Aruba Networks offers high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E access points, built-in network intelligence, and its Zero Trust security solution.

It says its Zero Trust security provides businesses with the following benefits:

An overview of what’s connected to your network — regardless of location

Control over access to IT resources through identity and roles

The ability to change access privileges based on real-time threat data

“Based on Zero Trust and SASE framework, Aruba provides an edge to cloud security solution to meet the changing security landscape,” Aruba’s product page reads.

Its built-in network intelligence feature helps businesses cut the complexity of IT, reduce time spent troubleshooting, and create a foundation for new technologies and future business needs.

Cisco

Cisco’s wireless networking equipment provides real-time insights to optimise networks and boost efficiency through machine learning and artificial intelligence.

It offers indoor and outdoor access points for various enterprise applications, and Cisco’s continuous network monitoring helps keep networks secure.

“AI/ML, automation, and visibility combine to bring you a flexible network management experience across multiple domains, including the cloud,” it says on its product page.

Cisco’s Catalyst 9000 wireless products leverage Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technology to provide higher speeds and greater capacity for hybrid working scenarios.

It also offers cloud-managed networking through its Meraki Dashboard.

Juniper Networks

Juniper offers a range of enterprise-grade networking solutions, including automation, data centre, and connected security services. It also provides wired access, wireless access, SD-WAN, and enterprise WAN products.

It sells several automation products, including its Mist Cloud and AI solution, which uses a combination of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and data science techniques to simplify operations across wireless access, wired access, and SD-WAN.

Regarding wireless access, Juniper sells a cloud-based Wi-Fi Assurance service driven by Mist AI. It replaces manual troubleshooting processes with automated wireless operations to make Wi-Fi predictable, reliable, and measurable.

Juniper says its Connected Security solution protects users, applications, and infrastructure by extending security to every connection point.

Huawei

Huawei’s enterprise networking products use its Intelligent Cloud-Network to “accelerate industry digital transformation”.

Its cloud network leverages four engine enterprise network products:

AirEngine Wi-Fi 6

CloudEngine switches

NetEngine routers

HiSecEngine network security

“This solution is purpose-built for four scenarios — cloud campus network, cloud Wide Area Network (WAN), hyper-converged Data Center Network (DCN), and network security — accelerating digital transformation across industries,” Huawei’s product page reads.

Numerous businesses in more than 150 countries and regions use Huawei’s Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution for connectivity.

Ruckus Networks

Ruckus builds enterprise-grade network products, including ethernet switches, access points, and network controllers.

The company’s distributor partners in South Africa include Altron Systems Integration, Vox Telecommunications, and SAP and TAZ Enterprise.

It also offers a network analytics solution that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate troubleshooting and help IT teams meet their network SLAs.

Ruckus’ Cloudpath enrollment system offers enterprise IT teams a range of benefits, including:

Automated user onboarding;

IT-owned and personal device differentiation;

Microsoft Active Directory and Certificate Services integration; and,

Integration with existing WLAN.

Now read: Best ERP software for South African businesses in 2023