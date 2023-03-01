Most popular graphics card brands among gamers in South Africa

Gigabyte, MSI, XFX, ASUS, Palit, and Zotac tend to be the most popular graphics card brands in South Africa, an analysis of several computer hardware reseller listings reveals.

South African retailers Takealot, Rebel Gaming, Titan-Ice, and Wootware make it possible for customers to sort the hardware components on their websites by popularity or ratings, making it possible to determine the most popular and highest-rated brands.

At Rebel Gaming, those with Gigabyte branding dominate the top ten most popular graphics processing units (GPUs).

Of the ten most popular GPUs on its website, eight feature the Gigabyte brand name, with ASUS and MSI branded graphics cards each taking one spot in the list.

Titan-Ice’s GPU listing tells a slightly different story, with MSI-branded cards being the most prominent in its top ten. The brand takes up seven spots on the list, with Gigabyte taking two and Leadtek taking one.

It should be noted that this was the only top ten list on which the Leadtek brand name appeared.

Like Rebel Gaming, the most popular GPUs on ecommerce giant Takealot’s website are dominated by Gigabyte-branded cards.

However, it should be noted that Takealot’s website doesn’t let users list products in order of popularity but rather by ratings.

Seven of the ten highest-rated GPUs on its website carry the Gigabyte brand name, two are MSI-branded, and one comes from Arktek. This was the only Arktek-branded card we saw during the analysis.

Wootware’s top ten list is dominated by XFX, Palit, and Zotac GPUs, with the latter appearing most often. Zotac holds four spots in Wootware’s top ten most popular graphics cards, while XFX and Palit each have three.

The most popular GPUs listed on the four retailers’ websites are summarised in the table below. We limited the list to the top five graphics cards per retailer.

Top five most popular graphics cards at various retailers Takealot Rebel Gaming Wootware Titan-Ice Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC 6GB Gigabyte GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2GB Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Gigabyte GeForce GT 1030 OC 2GB Arktek GT740 4GB Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB Eagle OC Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Eagle OC Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Gaming OC Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 8GB Gaming OC ASUS AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT ROG Strix OC 8GB XFX Radeon RX 6700 Speedster 10GB Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming 8GB Palit GeForce GT 710 2GB Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming 12GB XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster 16GB MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 12GB MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Ventus XS 6GB Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB OC MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X 12GB MSI GeForce GTX 1660Ti Ventus XS OC 6G

Globally, the most popular graphics card gamers use on Steam is the Nvidia GeForce 1650, according to its Hardware & Software Survey for January 2023. It only appeared in Takealot and Titan-Ice’s lists.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 appears to be quite popular among South African gamers. It took multiple spots in Rebel Gaming, Wootware, and Titan-Ice’s top-ten most popular GPU lists.

It was also relatively popular among gamers on Steam, with the desktop variation taking the fifth spot on its list. It had a user share of 3.67%.

It should be noted that while AMD’s graphics cards appeared in Rebel Gaming and Wootware’s most popular GPU lists, it doesn’t feature in the top ten on Steam’s survey.

The first AMD graphics card on Steam’s list appears in the thirteenth spot. The top ten most popular GPUs used by gamers on Steam are listed in the table below.

Rank Graphics cards Steam user share — January 2023 1 Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 6.27% 2 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 5.28% 3 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 4.47% 4 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 4.37% 5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4.35% 6 Nvidia GeForce GTX 3060 3.67% 7 Nvidia GeForce GTX 3060 Ti 2.68% 8 Nvidia GeForce GTX 3070 2.67% 9 Nvidia GeForce RTX 1660 SUPER 2.50% 10 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 2.42%

