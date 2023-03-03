Apple hikes battery replacements — including up to 40% increase for iPhones

Apple has increased the prices of out-of-warranty battery replacements on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

CultOfMac discovered the price changes on Apple’s iPhone Battery Service support page.

From 1 March 2023, buying a new battery for an iPhone or iPad that is out of warranty in the US will cost $20 (R363, excl. VAT) more.

For the iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and other old models, Apple has started charging $69 (R1,253), up 40% from the previous $49 (R890) fee.

Batteries for models from the iPhone X to the iPhone 13 will cost $89 (R1,616), compared to the previous price of $69 (R1,253). That works out to a 29% hike.

When it comes to new iPad batteries, most models will get a price hike from $99 (R1,798) to $119 (R2,161).

For the latest M2 iPad Pro, Apple will charge $149 (R2,706) for a new battery for the 11-inch model and $179 (R3,250) for a pack in the 12.9-inch version.

Lastly, MacBook battery replacement costs will increase by $30 to $50 (R545 to R908), depending on the model.

The biggest increase applies to the MacBook Pro battery, which will now cost $249 (R4,521).

If your device is covered by an Apple Care+ maintenance plan, you will pay substantially less than the full cost of a battery replacement.

Apple’s hiked prices will likely also impact the cost of replacement batteries elsewhere in the world, including from shops like iStore and Digicape in South Africa.

The actual local increases will likely differ from the hikes in the US when adding shipping and taxes to the total cost.

Now read: Santam deal to buy MTN device insurance policies gets green light