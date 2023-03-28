Best 144Hz gaming monitors in South Africa — with prices from R2,699

Gamers looking to upgrade their experience with higher refresh rates have several affordable options from which to choose for under R4,000.

Moreover, those on a budget can get a 144Hz gaming monitor for as little as R2,699.

MyBroadband found some of the best bang-for-buck gaming monitors in South Africa with refresh rates of 144Hz or higher.

We found several options from brands like ViewSonic, Samsung, and AOC, all offering significant benefits over 60Hz, 75Hz, or even 120Hz monitors.

A monitor’s refresh rate is the number of times the display shows a new image per second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the image appears on your monitor.

The most affordable option we found is ViewSonic’s XG2405 full-HD (FHD) monitor, available from Progenix for R2,699.

Its IPS display has a 1080p HD resolution (1920×1080), a one-millisecond response time, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The monitor can vary the refresh rate thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

This monitor was the cheapest by some margin. The next most affordable — Samsung’s 24-inch curved gaming monitor — comes in at R3,979.

Available from Dreamware Tech, the monitor has a VA panel with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and a four-millisecond response time.

The only other curved monitor listed comes in at R20 more than Samsung’s unit. For R3,999, gamers can grab ViewSonic’s 24-inch VX2458-C-MHD curved gaming monitor from EveTech.

The FHD monitor has a VA panel and a refresh rate of over 144Hz. It features a one-millisecond response time and a peak brightness of up to 280 candelas per square metre (cd/m).

Only one of the monitors listed doesn’t use AMD’s FreeSync technology. Instead, the AOC 24G2SP 24-inch frameless gaming monitor uses Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology.

Available for R3,999 from Evetech, the AOC monitor features an IPS panel, a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and a one-millisecond response time.

South African gamers can grab Samsung’s 27-inch Odyssey G32A gaming monitor for the same price and from the same store.

It uses a VA panel but, like the AOC unit, also features a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a one-millisecond response time. It uses AMD’s FreeSync Premium adaptive frame rate technology.

Specs and prices for five of the best bang-for-buck 144Hz+ monitors are listed below.

ViewSonic XG2405 FHD Monitor — R2,699 (Progenix)

ViewSonic XG2405 Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 144Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 1ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Premium Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

Samsung 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — R3,979 (Dreamware Tech)

Samsung 24-inch curved gaming monitor Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 144Hz Panel type VA Brightness 250cd/m Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

AOC 24G2SP 24-inch Frameless Gaming Monitor — R3,999 (Evetech)

AOC 24G2SP Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 165Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 300cd/m Contrast ratio 1,100:1 Response time (GTG) 1ms Syncing technologies Nvidia G-Sync Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

ViewSonic VX2458-C-MHD 24-inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor — R3,999 (Evetech)

ViewSonic VX2458-C-MHD Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 144Hz Panel type VA Brightness 280cd/m Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time (GTG) 1ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G32A FHD Gaming Monitor — R3,999 (Evetech)