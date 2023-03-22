LG launches 49-inch gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate

LG has opened preorders for a new addition to its UltraGear line of gaming monitors, which it says combines class-leading HDR capabilities with an ultrawide form factor and 240Hz refresh rate.

According to the product page, the monitor features a 5,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution and boasts a one-millisecond pixel response time.

Being an ultrawide monitor, the VA panel display has a 32:9 aspect ratio. It also has a prominent 1,000R curve and features 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage.

It features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 240Hz, managed by AMD FreeSync Premium’s syncing technology.

LG says the monitor is DisplayHDR 1,000 certified, meaning it can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and incorporates local dimming in its display.

While the monitor will likely be attractive to gamers, its hefty price tag — $1,300 (R24,000, excl. taxes) on preorder — will discourage anyone but high-earning enthusiasts.

LG will also throw in a $200 (R3,700) UltraGear Gaming Pad for those who preorder the monitor.

Specifications and images of the LG 49-inch Curved UltraGear monitor are included below.