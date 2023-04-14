Most popular gaming mouses in South Africa

Logitech, Corsair, Razer, Steelseries, Asus, and Redragon are the most popular mouse brands among South African gamers, and others are increasing in popularity.

This is according to feedback from Wootware and Dreamware Tech, who added that the market is widespread, with other manufacturers like MSI and Xtrfy increasing in popularity.

“Logitech would be at the top of the list of mouse options, and with their newer G502 X release, we have seen a spike in demand,” Wootware said.

“Corsair, Razer, Steelseries, Asus, and Redragon are the runner-ups for gaming mice and have excellent options to offer for those looking outside the Logitech brand.”

Dreamware Tech agreed that Logitech, Corsair, and Redragon are its store’s best-selling gaming mouse brands. However, it specified that the brands’ levels of popularity are for different reasons.

“The first two are predominantly reputation sellers — their brands have established themselves as reliable over the years and have garnered massive brand loyalty as a result,” it said.

“Redragon is a more budget-friendly option that appeals to budget-conscious gamers who still enjoy RGB aesthetics at a cost-effective price point.”

Regarding specific models, Dreamware Tech said Redragon’s model popularity is widespread, but the best-selling Corsair and Logitech mouses are the M65 and G502, respectively.

The Logitech G502 features a tracking sensitivity ranging from 100 to 25,600 dots per inch (DPI), onboard memory for up to five profiles, 11 programmable buttons, and five 3.6-gram adjustable weights.

Corsair’s M65 features an anodised aluminium frame, three-zone RGB backlighting, Omron switches, and a tracking sensitivity of up to 12,000 DPI.

Popularity trends

Wootware told MyBroadband that while Asus isn’t its best-selling brand, its peripherals are increasing in popularity.

“We have seen a rise in Asus as they continue to bring new models into the market. Keychron has also seen a popularity uptick recently,” it said.

“We continue to see a strong presence for the brands that have established themselves in South Africa.”

Dreamware Tech explained that MSI’s gaming keyboard offerings have led to more people buying its peripherals, with other brands like Xtrfy also increasing in popularity.

“As an example, the recent keyboard offerings from MSI have managed to attract the attention of gamers. As a result, we have seen more people opting for their peripherals,” it said.

“Other brands such as Xtrfy and Royal Kludge have come to market in recent years that offer users competitive pricing and features.”

Some of the most popular mouse brands available to South African gamers are listed below.

Logitech

Corsair

Razer

Steelseries

Asus

Redragon