ChatGPT-powered PC parts picker fails to impress

Online PC hardware store Newegg recently launched a beta of its PC parts picker that comes with ChatGPT-powered suggestions, but getting advice from a human PC building expert might be the better way to go.

ChatGPT was previously found to be reasonably capable of providing step-by-step instructions on building a desktop PC, although its lack of access to data after 2021 left it handicapped when it came to choosing the right parts for the job.

Newegg’s implementation addresses this by giving ChatGPT access to its vast catalogue of PC components.

“Currently in beta, the AI-based search feature enables customers to enter their desired PC attributes into a search bar for ChatGPT to evaluate and recommend PC component configurations,” Newegg explained.

Users can input basic prompts such as “build me a gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor” or “build me a PC with ray-tracing capabilities” to get a recommended build based on those attributes.

But well-known computer hardware-focused publication Tom’s Hardware gave the tool a test run and found it did not follow instructions or offer reliable advice.

After asking the tool to recommend a PC build for less than $1,000, it kept suggesting more expensive systems.

MyBroadband tried doing the same multiple times and was given results with total costs of $1,223.92, $1,529.92, $1,041.91, and $1,373.92.

Tom’s Hardware also found the AI-powered PC builder would stick to older hardware even when newer components were available at similar prices.

In addition, the tool would add unnecessary things to the build, like additional cooling for processors that came with competent cooling included in the box.

For example, one of the Ryzen 5600X builds recommended the buyer get a $139 AIO cooler, which would be overkill.

It also recommended over-specced cases, motherboards, and power supplies that were much too expensive for an optimal build below $1,000.

Many hardware experts would advise saving money on these components to leave more budget for the graphics card and processor, which will have the biggest bearing on system performance.

Failure to make a solid recommendation based on such a basic parameter as price suggests the tool needed much more work.

Curiously, when asking the main ChatGPT interface to come up with a build, it had no issues recommending a system with an estimated cost of $950, despite being limited to pre-2022 data.

That suggested that the issues with the tool were in its integration with Newegg’s catalogue and not with ChatGPT itself.