Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon chip could boast 3.7GHz frequency

Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon 8 chipset could feature significantly improved performance over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, according to a leak from MyDrivers.

The leak suggests that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will push the mobile platform’s frequency up to 3.7GHz, with the company’s single prime Cortex-X4 core responsible for the performance increase.

For reference, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 maxed out at 3.2GHz.

According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the new chip could also feature some significant internal changes.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is reportedly labelled as model SM8650 and could feature a 1+5+2 architecture — or one super-large core, five large cores, and two small cores.

The company’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 contained a 1+4+3 architecture, and swapping the third small core for a fifth large one could allow for higher speeds and efficiency.

The new chipset could also get a substantial graphics upgrade, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rumoured to feature an Adreno 750 graphics processing unit (GPU).

The Adreno 740 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a maximum frequency of 680MHz, while its successor is rumoured to max out at 1GHz.

It seems that Qualcomm will continue to allow TSMC manufacturing privileges for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but will be implementing a processing upgrade.

It is believed that the chipset could go from N4 to N4P, which is approximately 6% more efficient.