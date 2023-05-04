AMD launches processors it says beat the Apple M2 and Intel Core i7

AMD has introduced a new line of Ryzen processors — its 7040U chipsets — which it claims provide speedier graphics for thin-and-light laptops than its rivals, Engadget reports.

Each chipset in the range packs an RDNA 3-based Radeon 700M GPU, which AMD says touts the enhancements seen on its desktop video cards.

For reference, AMD claims that a Ryzen 7 with the Radeon 780M GPU is between 30% and 139% faster than an equivalent Intel 13th-gen Core i7 P-series chip at 1080p with low graphics settings.

It also claims that the raw computing power offered by its Ryzen 7040U range of chipsets outperforms that of the Intel Core i7 and Apple’s M2 found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

AMD said that thanks to the Zen 4 architecture, its new processors deliver between 29% and 128% better app performance than the Intel chip and between 5% and 75% better performance over the Apple M2.

Some of the mid-range and top-tier 7040U processors feature AMD’s Ryzen AI acceleration to distribute some workloads away from the chip’s main compute units.

While it didn’t provide estimates or examples, AMD said the improved efficiency provides the “longest possible time” on battery power.

Currently, the line-up includes four processors:

Ryzen 3 7440U (entry-level) — four cores, eight processing threads, base 3GHz speed (up to 4.7GHz), 12MB of cache.

(entry-level) — four cores, eight processing threads, base 3GHz speed (up to 4.7GHz), 12MB of cache. Ryzen 5 7540U (mid-range) — six cores, 12 threads, baseline 3.2GHz speed (up to 4.9GHz), 22MB of cache.

(mid-range) — six cores, 12 threads, baseline 3.2GHz speed (up to 4.9GHz), 22MB of cache. Ryzen 5 7640U (mid-range) — six cores, 12 threads, baseline 3.5GHz speed (up to 4.9GHz), 22MB of cache, Ryzen AI acceleration.

(mid-range) — six cores, 12 threads, baseline 3.5GHz speed (up to 4.9GHz), 22MB of cache, Ryzen AI acceleration. Ryzen 7 7840U (top-tier) — eight cores, 16 threads, baseline 3.3GHz speed (up to 5.1GHz), 24MB of cache, Ryzen AI acceleration.

All four variants have a thermal design power between 15W and 30W.