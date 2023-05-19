Nvidia announces RTX 4060 graphics cards

Nvidia has announced a more affordable range of 40-series graphics cards, promising buyers access to the company’s Ada Lovelace architecture without emptying their pockets.

The company is launching the GeForce RTX 4060 series, with the base model featuring a recommended retail price of $299 (R5,760 excl. VAT) and the RTX 4060 Ti starting at $399 (R7,700 excl. VAT).

The RTX 4060 Ti is around $200 (R3,855) cheaper than the base 4070 GPU. However, it is a significant step-down, with 4,352 CUDA cores compared with 5,888 and a 128-bit memory interface compared with the 192-bit memory interface in the 4070.

It features 8GB of RAM and is being touted as a successor to the RTX 3060 Ti and 2060 Super.

A comparison between the RTX 4060 Ti and 3060 Ti doesn’t present a clear winner. The older GPU has more cores and a wider 256-bit memory interface.

However, the 4060 Ti will likely deliver more computing power thanks to the Ada Lovelace architecture and higher 2.3GHz clock speed. It also offers DLSS 3 upscaling, which should also improve performance.

It is more power-efficient, with the 4060 Ti drawing a maximum of 140W, compared to the 3060 Ti’s 197W.

Nvidia says the 4060 Ti provides an average performance increase of 15% at 1080p for games that don’t use DLSS 3 frame generation, compared to the 3060 Ti.

For games that use DLSS 3 frame generation, this performance boost jumps to around 70%.

The base RTX 4060 also features 8GB of RAM and a 128-bit bus. However, it offers fewer cores at 3,072 and runs at a base clock speed of 1.8GHz.

Nvidia claims a 20% average performance increase over the 3060 without DLSS 3 frame generation and 70% when the feature kicks in.

